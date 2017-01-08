Barcelona not drawn into criticism of referees - Luis Enrique

The FC crew analyse Barcelona's shortcomings this season and question if they may need to change their style of play.

Luis Enrique acknowledges that a Barcelona run at the La Liga title counts on Real Madrid dropping points.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique refused to criticise Gerard Pique for his comments about referees over the last week, but feels the club have acted in the right manner by not getting drawn into the debate.

Pique has called out the standard of refereeing in Spain twice since the turn of the year, claiming Barca were denied two clear penalties in last week's defeat against Athletic Bilbao and then again after Sunday's draw at Villarreal.

The Catalan defender even hinted at a possible conspiracy against his side given the number of decisions he feels have gone against them.

"I don't think [Pique's comments] will take their toll on him or the team, whatever Pique says is his opinion," Luis Enrique said in a news conference on Tuesday.

"He's an adult and he knows what he has to say, or what he should say, and nothing else. I'm happy with Pique the player; Pique the professional. He's a key player for us. Everyone has their own way of expressing themselves."

Reports in Spain suggest Pique could face a ban for his comments, but Luis Enrique didn't want to be drawn on what he called a "hypothetical" situation.

Meanwhile, some of the club's supporters and sections of the media have said that Pique should not be the person who has to speak out when things are perceived to go against Barcelona.

It's been suggested that the president or the manager should be more vocal, although Luis Enrique does not agree.

"I think the manager and the club's posture is impeccable, rising above these situations," the Barca boss added in response to the club not echoing Pique's criticism of referees.

"It's easy to complain about this or cry about that, but the most difficult thing is to protect the players and your team. I don't listen to all these other things that go on in the background. There's nothing to criticise the club or coach for.

"It's tough when you see the situations we've seen in recent weeks, but the goal is for referees to make the right decisions and to commit as few mistakes as possible."

Luis Enrique was speaking ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey round-of-16 second leg against Athletic. The Basque side won the first meeting between the two sides 2-1, but Barca have taken confidence from their performances, if not their results, over the last week.

"It was an unfavourable result in Bilbao, but we scored a goal and deserved a better result, so that gives us confidence for the game," Luis Enrique said.

"We need to go out and attack. So that's what we're going to do. If we score one we go ahead [via away goals] and they will have to take more risks. That's what makes return legs so attractive."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.