Barcelona not drawn into criticism of referees - Luis Enrique

Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Spezia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sochaux
AS Monaco
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
LIVE 21'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Algeria
Mauritania
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Trending: World Cup expansion is approved

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Luis Enrique: Barca won't criticise referees

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique backs Barca absence at FIFA awards

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Marcelo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos and pose with their trophies at The Best FIFA Football Awards.

Real stars upset by Messi awards no-show

Spanish Primera División Dermot Corrigan
Read

Neymar will overtake Messi and Ronaldo - Cafu

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Read

Klopp: No transfer talks involving Coutinho

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Messi statue

Vandals destroy Messi statue in Argentina

Argentina ESPN staff
Read

Man City set to snap up Rakitic and Badstuber?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldo, Messi did not vote for each other

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Ronaldo on FIFA award: 'People aren't blind'

FIFA ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos

Griezmann not in FIFPro's World11 squad

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

Rumour Rater: Pep eyeing Rakitic?

English Premier League
Read

Madrid legends slam Messi for awards snub

Spanish Primera División Vivek Chaudhary
Read
Carlo Ancelotti

Trending: Ancelotti speaks to ESPN FC

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Messi to miss Best FIFA Football Awards

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Ivan Rakitic

Rakitic to City unlikely in January

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Ogden: Beginning of end for Ronaldo, Messi?

FIFA Mark Ogden
Read

When are The Best FIFA Football awards?

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Club World Cup trophy following Real Madrid's 4-2 win against Kashima Antlers.

Ronaldo, Messi vie for FIFA The Best award

Blog - FIFA PA Sport
Read

Madrid look ominous on La Liga return

La Liga Dermot Corrigan
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona not drawn into criticism of referees - Luis Enrique

The FC crew analyse Barcelona's shortcomings this season and question if they may need to change their style of play.
Luis Enrique acknowledges that a Barcelona run at the La Liga title counts on Real Madrid dropping points.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique refused to criticise Gerard Pique for his comments about referees over the last week, but feels the club have acted in the right manner by not getting drawn into the debate.

Pique has called out the standard of refereeing in Spain twice since the turn of the year, claiming Barca were denied two clear penalties in last week's defeat against Athletic Bilbao and then again after Sunday's draw at Villarreal. 

The Catalan defender even hinted at a possible conspiracy against his side given the number of decisions he feels have gone against them. 

"I don't think [Pique's comments] will take their toll on him or the team, whatever Pique says is his opinion," Luis Enrique said in a news conference on Tuesday.

"He's an adult and he knows what he has to say, or what he should say, and nothing else. I'm happy with Pique the player; Pique the professional. He's a key player for us. Everyone has their own way of expressing themselves."

Reports in Spain suggest Pique could face a ban for his comments, but Luis Enrique didn't want to be drawn on what he called a "hypothetical" situation. 

Meanwhile, some of the club's supporters and sections of the media have said that Pique should not be the person who has to speak out when things are perceived to go against Barcelona. 

It's been suggested that the president or the manager should be more vocal, although Luis Enrique does not agree.

"I think the manager and the club's posture is impeccable, rising above these situations," the Barca boss added in response to the club not echoing Pique's criticism of referees.

"It's easy to complain about this or cry about that, but the most difficult thing is to protect the players and your team. I don't listen to all these other things that go on in the background. There's nothing to criticise the club or coach for.

"It's tough when you see the situations we've seen in recent weeks, but the goal is for referees to make the right decisions and to commit as few mistakes as possible."

Luis Enrique was speaking ahead of Wednesday's Copa del Rey round-of-16 second leg against Athletic. The Basque side won the first meeting between the two sides 2-1, but Barca have taken confidence from their performances, if not their results, over the last week.

"It was an unfavourable result in Bilbao, but we scored a goal and deserved a better result, so that gives us confidence for the game," Luis Enrique said.

"We need to go out and attack. So that's what we're going to do. If we score one we go ahead [via away goals] and they will have to take more risks. That's what makes return legs so attractive."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.