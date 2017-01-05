Barcelona boss Luis Enrique: 'We don't depend on ourselves in the league'

Previous
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lyon
Montpellier
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Manchester City set to snap up Rakitic

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Lionel Messi competes for the ball with Manu Trigueros.

Barca La Liga hopes depend on Real - boss

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Suarez woe vs Villarreal 170108

Pique doubles down on referee criticism

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Villarreal vs FC Barcelona-Full Match Goals-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-9th January, 2017

Barcelona
Read

Villarreal vs FC Barcelona-Match Highlights-LaLiga Santander 2016-17-9th January, 2017

Barcelona
Read

Rakitic to Man City unreliable - Luis Enrique

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Messi bails out Barcelona yet again

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Read
VillarrealVillarreal
BarcelonaBarcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Steven N'Zonzi

N'Zonzi flattered by Barcelona interest

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Ivan Rakitic

Rakitic omitted from Barcelona squad

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Madrid, Barca in for £70m Dele Alli

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Luis Enrique wary of stingy Villarreal

Spanish Primera División
Read

Luis Enrique sure Barcelona will win things

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Neymar angry vs Bilbao 170105

Enrique backs Neymar to end goal drought

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barca still have hope in title race

ESPN FC TV
Read

Trending: Barcelona beaten, Mikel to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Neymar action vs Bilbao 170105

Neymar dazzles but Barca fizzle in defeat

Barcelona Player Ratings Richard Martin
Read

Barca lacked 'precise touch' in loss - Luis Enrique

Barcelona PA Sport
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique: 'We don't depend on ourselves in the league'

Luis Enrique acknowledges that a Barcelona run at the La Liga title counts on Real Madrid dropping points.

Luis Enrique conceded that Barcelona are now relying on Real Madrid to slip up after they fell five points behind Zinedine Zidane's side at the top of La Liga.

Barca earned a late draw at Villarreal on Sunday thanks to a Lionel Messi free kick, but it was not enough to move back in touch with Madrid, who hammered Granada 5-0  at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

VillarrealVillarreal
BarcelonaBarcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

The Blaugrana have now won just five of their last 11 games in all competitions and are yet to win in the New Year after losing their first game of 2017 in the Copa del Rey at Athletic Bilbao in midweek.

"We don't depend on ourselves in the league," Barca boss Luis Enrique said in his postgame news conference. "But there's still half of the season and more to go.

"So of course there's time [for a reaction in title race] and we [still] have the opportunity to fight for [the title], but we depend on Madrid. The only option we have is to start winning right now. To win and to keep winning."

Messi's 13th goal in La Liga this season rescued a point for Barca after Nicola Sansone's opener, but Luis Enrique felt his side were worthy of all three points.

Lionel Messi competes for the ball with Manu Trigueros.
Lionel Messi rescued Barcelona from defeat at Villarreal.

And despite disappointing results against Athletic and Villarreal over the past three days, he insists he's happy with a lot of what he's seen.

"We deserved the three points in terms of chances and in terms of play, but we're not in a favourable dynamic," he added. "We hit the post and we generated enough chances to win.

"I would like to say that Barcelona have played poorly, but that wasn't even the case in Bilbao. They've been two satisfactory performances, but the results are bad. We have to enter another dynamic now.

"We have to keep improving. When you're stuck in a dynamic like this you have to be stronger than ever. I have no doubts that we will come out of it."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.