Luis Enrique calls Ivan Rakitic to Man City speculation unreliable

Previous
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lyon
Montpellier
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Rakitic to Man City unreliable - Luis Enrique

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Villarreal 1-1 Barcelona

Spanish Primera División
Read

Messi bails out Barcelona yet again

Barcelona Player Ratings Sam Marsden
Read
VillarrealVillarreal
BarcelonaBarcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Steven N'Zonzi

N'Zonzi flattered by Barcelona interest

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Ivan Rakitic

Rakitic omitted from Barcelona squad

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Madrid, Barca in for £70m Dele Alli

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Luis Enrique wary of stingy Villarreal

Spanish Primera División
Read

Luis Enrique sure Barcelona will win things

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Neymar angry vs Bilbao 170105

Enrique backs Neymar to end goal drought

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barca still have hope in title race

ESPN FC TV
Read

Trending: Barcelona beaten, Mikel to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Neymar action vs Bilbao 170105

Neymar dazzles but Barca fizzle in defeat

Barcelona Player Ratings Richard Martin
Read

Barca lacked 'precise touch' in loss - Luis Enrique

Barcelona PA Sport
Read
Neymar angry vs Bilbao 170105

Bilbao had to foul to stop Barca - Pique

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Cause for concern for Barca after loss?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
BarcelonaBarcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Ronaldo, Messi in UEFA Team of the Year

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Luis Enrique calls Ivan Rakitic to Man City speculation unreliable

Sid Lowe acknowledges that Real Madrid are certainly favourites to win La Liga, but says it's too early to count Barca out.

Luis Enrique has knocked back claims which emerged from Croatia on Sunday suggesting Ivan Rakitic is on the verge of a move to Manchester City.

The Barcelona midfielder was left out of the squad for Sunday's 1-1 draw with Villarreal and has not featured in the league since being withdrawn with an hour gone in December's Clasico against Real Madrid.

Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez are two of the players who have been picked ahead of the Croatian international, who did start the midweek defeat to Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey.

"Information which comes out in the media is not even 25 percent reliable, whether it's Croatian, Spanish or English [media]," Luis Enrique said in a news conference after the Villarreal game when asked about the reports.

"[Rakitic to Man City rumours] have nothing to do with him not being in the squad. It's my job to pick squads and to name teams."

Ivan Rakitic has been left out the Barca squad in recent weeks, fueling rumours he's leaving the team.

Rakitic was also taken off early in a draw against Real Sociedad at the end of November and has not played in La Liga since the Real Madrid match.

He has featured in two Copa del Rey games, but his absence has given way to rumours he could be on his way to the Premier League, with City in the market for a midfielder following a long-term injury to Ilkay Gundogan.

Asked before Barca's Champions League game at the Etihad Stadium in November if he'd like to play under Pep Guardiola, Rakitic admitted he's a big fan of the City coach.

"I took the No. 4 shirt because of Pep," Rakitic said. "It was a great opportunity and I took it with both hands. He was one of the best in the world.

"My teammates have told me a lot about him, what he was like. I hope he's happy and successful in the future, but not [against Barcelona].

"It would be fantastic to work with him one day and if not I'll invite him for a coffee."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.