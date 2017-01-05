Ivan Rakitic omitted from Barcelona squad to face Villarreal

Previous
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
LIVE 10'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Genoa
AS Roma
2:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 17/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
Peterborough United
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Cagliari
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Bologna
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lyon
Montpellier
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Steven N'Zonzi

N'Zonzi flattered by Barcelona interest

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Ivan Rakitic

Rakitic omitted from Barcelona squad

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

LIVE: Madrid, Barca in for £70m Dele Alli

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Luis Enrique wary of stingy Villarreal

Spanish Primera División
Read
VillarrealVillarreal
BarcelonaBarcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Luis Enrique sure Barcelona will win things

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Neymar angry vs Bilbao 170105

Enrique backs Neymar to end goal drought

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barca still have hope in title race

ESPN FC TV
Read

Trending: Barcelona beaten, Mikel to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Neymar action vs Bilbao 170105

Neymar dazzles but Barca fizzle in defeat

Barcelona Player Ratings Richard Martin
Read

Barca lacked 'precise touch' in loss - Luis Enrique

Barcelona PA Sport
Read
Neymar angry vs Bilbao 170105

Bilbao had to foul to stop Barca - Pique

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Cause for concern for Barca after loss?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
BarcelonaBarcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Ronaldo, Messi in UEFA Team of the Year

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read

Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Guardiola: I'll never be Barcelona president

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Aguero backs Messi for FIFA Best Player award

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read
Real Sociedad coach Eusebio during their La Liga game against Barcelona.

Eusebio for Barcelona - ex-player Suarez

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Ivan Rakitic omitted from Barcelona squad to face Villarreal

Sid Lowe acknowledges that Real Madrid are certainly favourites to win La Liga, but says it's too early to count Barca out.
The guys answer your tweets about Luis Enrique, the FA Cup and Romelu Lukaku.
The ESPN FC panel break down Barcelona's 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in their first leg Copa del Rey match at San Mames.
Luis Enrique says if there's one thing he's learned in football it's to always focus on the present.

Ivan Rakitic has been left out of Barcelona's squad for Sunday's trip to Villarreal in La Liga.

The Croatia international midfielder had been an ever-present in Luis Enrique's side since signing from Sevilla in 2014, but has found himself in-and-out of the team over the six weeks.

He was taken off at half-time in the draw with Real Sociedad, after an hour in the Clasico against Real Madrid and then missed Barca's next three games, reappearing in a heavily rotated side in the Copa del Rey game against Hercules prior to Christmas.

Rakitic did start the first game of the New Year against Athletic Bilbao in midweek, completing 70 minutes before being replaced by Andre Gomes, but now finds himself excluded from the 18-man squad which travels to El Madrigal.

Given Madrid's comprehensive win over Granada on Saturday, Luis Enrique is not expected to make too many changes with Barca six points behind their title rivals at the top of the table.

They go into the game in third place following Sevilla's win over Real Sociedad, while Villarreal slipped from fourth to fifth as a result of Atletico Madrid's victory at Elbar.

As well as Rakitic, defenders Aleix Vidal and Jeremy Mathieu have also been left out of Barca's squad, while goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen remains sidelined with a calf injury.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.