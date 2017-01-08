Luis Enrique sure Barcelona will win silverware this season

Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North End
Arsenal
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Sampdoria
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
VillarrealVillarreal
BarcelonaBarcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
PickCenter

Luis Enrique sure Barcelona will win things

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Neymar angry vs Bilbao 170105

Enrique backs Neymar to end goal drought

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISIÓN

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Real Madrid 12 4 0 40
2 Barcelona 10 4 2 34
3 Sevilla 10 3 3 33
View Full Table »

Barca still have hope in title race

ESPN FC TV
Read

Trending: Barcelona beaten, Mikel to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Neymar action vs Bilbao 170105

Neymar dazzles but Barca fizzle in defeat

Barcelona Player Ratings Richard Martin
Read

Barca lacked 'precise touch' in loss - Luis Enrique

Barcelona PA Sport
Read
Neymar angry vs Bilbao 170105

Bilbao had to foul to stop Barca - Pique

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Extra Time: Luis Enrique in trouble?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Cause for concern for Barca after loss?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
BarcelonaBarcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Ronaldo, Messi in UEFA Team of the Year

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read

Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Guardiola: I'll never be Barcelona president

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Aguero backs Messi for FIFA Best Player award

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read
Real Sociedad coach Eusebio during their La Liga game against Barcelona.

Eusebio for Barcelona - ex-player Suarez

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Pep will return as Barca president - Capello

English Premier League Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique: No such thing as the future

Spanish Primera División
Read

The Sweeper: Giroud's scorpion lives on

English Premier League
Read

Sevilla's Sampaoli hints at Barca interest

Sevilla FC Sam Marsden
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Luis Enrique sure Barcelona will win silverware this season

The guys answer your tweets about Luis Enrique, the FA Cup and Romelu Lukaku.
Sid Lowe acknowledges that Real Madrid are certainly favourites to win La Liga, but says it's too early to count Barca out.
The ESPN FC panel break down Barcelona's 2-1 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in their first leg Copa del Rey match at San Mames.
Luis Enrique says if there's one thing he's learned in football it's to always focus on the present.

Luis Enrique remains convinced Barcelona will end the season with silverware despite the Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Bilbao on Thursday.

The Catalan club have won eight titles in the two-and-a-half years since Luis Enrique was appointed, but their defeat at Athletic has created doubts about adding to that total.

However, despite being left in a precarious position in the cup and trailing Real Madrid by six points in the league, Luis Enrique is optimistic of more success.

Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
BarcelonaBarcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

"Seeing what happened at San Mames, in terms of the attitude of the players with and without the ball, that's the line to follow this season," he said in a news conference on Saturday.

"I saw a lot of positives in terms of everyone's attitude. If we see Barcelona at that level, I am sure we will win things. The level is good.

"What we saw in the second half at San Mames is what I want to see for the rest of the season, that's the quality of the team.

"We were really good and the team deserved a lot more. Now, having analysed [the game] again, I can say that with more certainty. Apart from the result, I liked what I saw."

Barca host Athletic in the return leg at Camp Nou on Wednesday, with a place in the quarterfinal at stake, but before then they face a difficult trip to fourth-placed Villarreal in La Liga.

Luis Enrique's side threw away a two goal lead at El Madrigal last season and can ill-afford to drop points there again after Madrid beat Granada 5-0 on Saturday to ramp up the pressure on the Blaugrana in the title race.

"We know how good Villarreal are, they've shown that throughout the season," the Barca boss said ahead of Sunday's match.

"They have a great manager in Fran [Escriba], who has them working hard, and they are capable of creating chances and defending well, too. They're a dangerous rival for anyone, but we're going there with the obligation of getting three points."

Despite suggesting that letting more points slide could prove fatal, Luis Enrique slightly contradicted himself when he then insisted there remains room for more slip-ups as he looks to lead his side to a third successive league title.

"There's still margin for error, of course." he said. "There's no team that wins every game in La Liga.

"We're not in the position we want to be in and the only way to correct things is to win games. But we're not going to win all our games -- I wish we could."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.