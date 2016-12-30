Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: I'll never be Barcelona president

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
8:15 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Guardiola: I'll never be Barcelona president

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Aguero backs Messi for FIFA Best Player award

Blog - FIFA ESPN staff
Read

SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISIÓN

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Real Madrid 11 4 0 37
2 Barcelona 10 4 2 34
3 Sevilla 10 3 3 33
View Full Table »
Real Sociedad coach Eusebio during their La Liga game against Barcelona.

Eusebio for Barcelona - ex-player Suarez

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Pep will return as Barca president - Capello

English Premier League Sam Marsden
Read

Luis Enrique: No such thing as the future

Spanish Primera División
Read

The Sweeper: Giroud's scorpion lives on

English Premier League
Read

Sevilla's Sampaoli hints at Barca interest

Sevilla FC Sam Marsden
Read

How Pep handled pressure at Barca, Bayern

Pep Guardiola Sam Marsden and Mark Lovell
Read
Darijo Srna (L) of Shakhtar controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round first leg soccer match Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys Bern, in Lviv, Ukraine, 26 July 2016.

Luis Enrique: 'Barca open to strengthening'

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Messi, Suarez thanked for hospital visit

Barcelona Adriana Garcia
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo is congratulated by teammates after scoring for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final against Kashima Antlers.

Hunter: Madrid's focus; Barca questions

La Liga Graham Hunter
Read

Sampaoli a fun idea to replace Luis Enrique

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Weigl not been offered to any clubs - agent

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read
Monchi and Jorge Sampaoli

Sampaoli not ruling out exit amid Barca talk

Spanish Primera División Adriana Garcia
Read
Where does each member of Barcelona's star trio rank among the globe's best forwards?

Barcelona's star trio all return to training

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Arsene Wenger

What to look forward to in 2017

Iain Macintosh FC United
Read
Dejan Lovren

ESPN FC's top club highlights in 2016

Blog - ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Read

Iniesta confirms new Barca contact talks

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Cillessen out two weeks with calf injury

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola: I'll never be Barcelona president

Mark Ogden discusses how Pep Guardiola seems to have been shocked by the standard of football in England.
ESPN FC's Craig Burley and Shaka Hislop believe Pep Guardiola's post-match comments could have adverse effects on his team.
Jermain Defoe rings in the new year scoring more goals while Pep Guardiola starts off 2017 unhappy in The Sweeper!
Shaka Hislop contends that Pep Guardiola isn't cut from the same cloth as career-oriented managers like Sir Alex Ferguson.
The guys answer your tweets on Pep Guardiola's spats with English journalists, refereeing choices, and resolutions for 2017.
Craig Burley looks to see how Pep Guardiola handles the newly added challenge of losing Fernandinho to red card suspension.

Pep Guardiola has closed the door on a return to Barcelona, saying he will never become the Catalan club's president.

After the Manchester City boss said earlier this week he felt he was "approaching the end" of his coaching career, Fabio Capello suggested the 45-year-old may already be thinking of a return to Barca

However, Guardiola, who has previously ruled out returning to Camp Nou as manager, has now dismissed the possibility of returning as the club's president, too.

"I was lucky to be trained by Fabio Capello and I would like to tell him I will never be president of FC Barcelona," he said in a news conference on Thursday. "There is already Gerard Pique to do that."

Guardiola spent 17 years at Barca as a player and then returned as manager of the B team in 2007, before taking over from Frank Rijkaard as first team manager the following year.

During four years in charge he won 14 titles, including the Treble in his first season, but left in 2012, exhausted by the demands of the job.

Speaking while still Bayern Munich coach in 2014, he ruled out ever returning to his boyhood club in a managerial capacity.

"In principle I won't coach Barca again," he told Mundo Deportivo at the time. "I think that there are cycles in life and that mine [at the club] finished."

Now, having ruled out returning as president, there will be genuine doubts about whether Guardiola will ever return to the club where he has spent nearly half of his life -- as his father, Valenti, suggested earlier this year.

Pique, on the other hand, has revealed he would love to be the Barcelona president one day, which is what Guardiola was alluding to in Thursday's comments.

"I want to be president of Barca," the defender said in October. "It's a step I'd like to take when I retire. I don't see myself as a manager. I don't think I would enjoy it as much. 

"As a president I could do really well for this club, because it's what I am passionate about. My playing career will [one day] come to an and and the step I'd like to take is to become Barcelona president."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.