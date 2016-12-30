Previous
 By Samuel Marsden
Real Sociedad's Eusebio backed for Barcelona by club legend Luis Suarez

Luis Enrique says if there's one thing he's learned in football it's to always focus on the present.

Former Barcelona player Luis Suarez says Eusebio Sacristan should take over if Luis Enrique does not renew his contract with the club, which is due to expire in June.

Eusebio played over 200 times for Barca and coached the B team for four years, taking over from Luis Enrique in 2011, before being sacked in 2015 with the team struggling in the second division.

However, his reputation has been restored with an impressive spell at Real Sociedad, who he has fifth in La Liga at the moment, ahead of Atletico Madrid.

And Suarez, 81, says that is no mean feat considering the football they were playing under his predecessor, Sunderland manager David Moyes.

"I gave my name months ago, when we played against Real Sociedad: Eusebio," he told Cadena Ser. "He deserves it. He knows the club and he's doing well in San Sebastian.

"I know him well, he is an excellent person. He has got La Real playing good football, a team that when the Englishman [Scottish coach Moyes] came, we couldn't tell if they were Real Sociedad or a pub team."

Eusebio Sacristan's Real Sociedad are fifth in the Liga table.

Suarez, though, believes Luis Enrique should extend his stay at Barca into a fourth season, although he understands the strains which accompany the management job at Camp Nou.

He added: "I don't think Luis Enrique will find anything better than Barcelona. Better financially, maybe, but not better than working with this team with the chance to win everything.

"But everyone has their problems and their needs. To be coach of Barcelona is tough. There are a lot of media and you have to win everything.

"Last year was a good year, they won titles yet it seems like they didn't do anything because they didn't win the Champions League. That's the measure of it. Maybe he wants to work somewhere a little bit calmer."

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli and Athletic Bilbao's Ernesto Valverde have also been linked with the club in the case that Luis Enrique decides not to renew his deal.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

