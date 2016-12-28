Previous
Hull City
Everton
2
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
3
1
FT
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
0
0
Aban
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
0
1
FT
Game Details
Next

 By Samuel Marsden
Andres Iniesta hopes Barcelona contract talks end quickly

ESPN FC's Sid Lowe weighs in on Barcelona's claim that they'll make Messi the best paid player as wages in China skyrocket.

Andres Iniesta has confirmed he's begun talks with Barcelona over a new contract, adding that he hopes the situation is resolved as soon as possible.

Iniesta is one of five figures -- along with Luis Enrique, Lionel Messi, Ivan Rakitic and Marc-Andre ter Stegen -- who the Catalan club hope to tie down to new terms in the new year.

The midfielder's current deal expires in 2018 and he has already reiterated earlier this week that it remains his desire to retire at Camp Nou.

"I would be delighted if there was no need to talk about this matter tomorrow," Iniesta said on Friday in comments reported by Diario Sport.

"We've spoke, but I still have a year-and-a-half on my contract. The most logical thing, though, would be for it to be done as soon as possible."

Iniesta, 32, has been in Barca's first team for nearly 15 years and has captained Luis Enrique's side since Xavi Hernandez's departure for Qatar in 2015.

Andres Iniesta wants contract talks over with quickly.

He has made over 600 appearances for the club, during which time there have been considerably more highs than lows and that gives him confidence the Blaugrana will hand him what could prove his last professional contract.

"I've never had problems and things between me and the club have always been clear," he added.

"We approach these matters in a discrete way, but with how things are going on the pitch, I'm optimistic for the future.

"I've said it a million times [that I want to stay], but the club are in control, not me. I am not the club's president.

"But I think the club and I have the same thoughts and if my performance is optimal, there won't be any problems, but it is not something which I can decide on my own."

Iniesta also lent his support to coach Luis Enrique, whose contract expires in the summer.

Luis Enrique has maintained his silence when questioned about his future at the club, but Iniesta hopes he will continue into a fourth season in charge.

"I would be delighted for him to stay because we've done things really well during the time he's been here," he said.

"But each person has their own personal situation and is in charge of their own future. So it's something that only he knows, but I hope he continues."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

