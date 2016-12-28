Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen out two weeks with calf injury

Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/1  Draw: 12/5  Away: 11/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
Postp
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 31/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Cillessen out two weeks with calf injury

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Trending: Ibrahimovic talks to ESPN

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Marc Bartra and Thomas Tuchel celebrate Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga win against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Bartra: Tuchel 'has profile' to coach Barca

German Bundesliga Sam Marsden
Read

Warning signs over Luis Enrique's Barca future

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Verratti indespensable to PSG - agent

Paris Saint-Germain Jonathan Johnson
Read

Zlatan can become Europe's top scorer

Manchester United Arindam Rej
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Winners and losers across Europe so far

European Football ESPN staff
Read

'I'm very happy in Barcelona' - Turan

Barcelona ESPN staff
Read

Ibra talks Messi's chances in the Prem

English Premier League
Read

'PlayStation' Messi is one of a kind - Zlatan

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read

Extra Time: Could Europe's elite win Prem?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Barcelona turn to Chelsea's Ivanovic

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Neymar: I would like to play for Flamengo

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Xavi: Catalonia team would be among best

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
Iniesta on Barca bench

Iniesta hopes to end career at Barcelona

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Barca's Denis Suarez: I can partner Iniesta

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read

Traore: I wasn't given Barcelona chance

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Read
David Villa

Villa: I joined Barcelona to help Valencia

Transfers Sam Marsden
Read

Watch: Unseen footage of Messi in action

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Difficult to envisage Thiago to Barcelona

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read
 By Samuel Marsden
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen out two weeks with calf injury

Jasper Cillessen will miss next week's Copa del Rey game against Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will be out of action for two weeks with a calf injury, the club confirmed on Friday.

Cillessen, therefore, will miss next week's Copa del Rey game against Athletic Bilbao, which he was expected start.

It's the second time this season the summer signing from Ajax has been sidelined.

He hurt his ankle while training with Netherlands during the October international break and Barca later confirmed that sprained ligaments would keep him out for three weeks.

Luis Enrique must now decide whether to start regular goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen or third choice stopper Jordi Masip at San Mames.

Cillessen made his debut against Alaves in La Liga in September when ter Stegen was injured and also featured in the Champions League game against Borissia Monchengladbach earlier this month.

He's also been the club's first choice keeper in the cup, playing both legs in the last round against Hercules.

This latest injury, though, will rule him out of both legs against Athletic, but he should be available for the first leg of the quarterfinal if Barca make it that far.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.