Barcelona keeper Jasper Cillessen out two weeks with calf injury

Jasper Cillessen will miss next week's Copa del Rey game against Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will be out of action for two weeks with a calf injury, the club confirmed on Friday.

Cillessen, therefore, will miss next week's Copa del Rey game against Athletic Bilbao, which he was expected start.

It's the second time this season the summer signing from Ajax has been sidelined.

He hurt his ankle while training with Netherlands during the October international break and Barca later confirmed that sprained ligaments would keep him out for three weeks.

Luis Enrique must now decide whether to start regular goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen or third choice stopper Jordi Masip at San Mames.

Cillessen made his debut against Alaves in La Liga in September when ter Stegen was injured and also featured in the Champions League game against Borissia Monchengladbach earlier this month.

He's also been the club's first choice keeper in the cup, playing both legs in the last round against Hercules.

This latest injury, though, will rule him out of both legs against Athletic, but he should be available for the first leg of the quarterfinal if Barca make it that far.

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.