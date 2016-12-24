Arda Turan 'very happy' at Barcelona amid interest from Chinese clubs

Arda Turan has scored 11 goals in 19 appearances for Barcelona this season.

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan insists he's "very happy" at Barcelona despite interest from Chinese clubs.

The Turkey international is enjoying his best season with the Blaugrana, having recording two hat tricks already while scoring 11 goals in 19 matches over all competitions.

The Barca No. 7's sizzling form has captured the attention of big-money clubs in China. However, the former Atletico Madrid star says he intends to see out his current contract, which runs until the 2020 season.

"I read about the offers from China from the papers. It's how these things work. Clubs might be talking," Turan told Turkey's NTV Spor.

"I am very happy in Barcelona. I have a contract until the age of 33. I am in the greatest club of the world. What more can I say?"

Turan played a bit role with the Catalans last season, his first at the Camp Nou following a €34 million move from Madrid in the summer of 2015.

And he highlighted his increased influence on the field this season.

"I believe I am an important piece in Barcelona's squad. I try to do my best," he said.

"I think my performance is the proof of it."

