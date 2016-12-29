Barcelona's Denis Suarez: I can be Andres Iniesta's midfielder partner

Javier Saviola says he didn't understand the reality of playing for Barcelona when he signed with the club at age 19.

Denis Suarez has told Mundo Deportivo he is targeting more playing time at Barcelona in the second half of the season and can play in the same midfield as Andres Iniesta.

Suarez rejoined Barca from Villarreal in the summer and has made 20 appearances in all competitions but started just seven league games and played only once in the Champions League.

However, with competition from Ivan Rakitic, Andre Gomes and Rafinha, the 22-year-old said he was happy with how things have gone since his return to the Camp Nou.

"At the beginning of the season, due to Andres's unfortunate injury, I played quite a lot," he said.

"After that I was coming on from the bench more and now I'm alternating in and out of the team, but the balance of my first few months is positive.

"I always want to play as much as possible, like everyone, but I'm happy with how much I have played until now and I hope to play even more."

Barca boss Luis Enrique often prefers the more physical style of Rakitic or Gomes next to Iniesta, but Suarez said he did not believe he was too similar to the Blaugrana captain to partner him.

"When you sign for Barca the adaption is not easy," he said. "So it's been difficult, but in the end I've been able to play alongside Iniesta.

"We've not played much together, but I think it's gone well when we have. Some people think that Andres and I have a similar profile and can't play together, but I think the opposite.

"We're players that like to have the ball -- and Barca have the ball -- so that type of player fits in perfectly. I think we can play together."

As well as wanting to play more in 2017, Suarez wants to "win the Champions League" and said he was confident of cutting Real Madrid's lead at the top of the La Liga.

Zinedine Zidane's Madrid side end the year three points clear and have played a game less than Barcelona.

"It's not going to be easy for them to win every game and they still have difficult matches at Mestalla, San Mames and the Sanchez Pizjuan, so there's still a long way to go," he said. "But we can't drop any more points at home."

