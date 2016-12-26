Previous
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Newcastle Jets
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Watford
Crystal Palace
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 1/3  Draw: 9/2  Away: 10/1 
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 2/5  Draw: 4/1  Away: 8/1 
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 2/9  Draw: 6/1  Away: 14/1 
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 31/20  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 17/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 9/5 
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 8/1  Draw: 5/1  Away: 1/3 
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 15/8  Draw: 12/5  Away: 13/8 
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Home: 4/6  Draw: 29/10  Away: 5/1 
Luis Enrique coy over new contract: Barcelona job 'costs me a lot'

Luis Enrique says Barcelona have improved their form in recent matches, setting the stage for a successful 2017.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique remained coy over the prospect of signing a new deal at the club beyond the end of the season.

Luis Enrique, 46, has found great success at Camp Nou, winning the La Liga and Copa del Rey double in both his seasons in charge -- as well as the 2015 Champions League and Club World Cup. But, with his contract coming to an end this summer, pressure is mounting for him to pen an extension.

However, the Spaniard wants to carefully consider his future before committing.

"I have no doubt that I'm at the best team, with the best club, with the best players, in my house and with my family, winning things and being very involved," Luis Enrique told Barca TV.

"But there is also one thing about this job that is very hard, it costs me a lot and it's a negative that I have to factor in when considering the next few seasons."

After the winter break, Barcelona return to action against Villarreal on Jan. 8 hoping to close the gap on Real Madrid at the top of the table.

"I am aware that I am either here [with Barcelona] or nowhere," Luis Enrique added. "I have time and the club will stand by me."

