Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo 'Melon d'Or' battle 'ridiculous' - Luis Enrique

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has said it is ridiculous to compare Lionel Messi with other players after Cristiano Ronaldo beat him to the Ballon d'Or earlier this month.

Ronaldo has now won the award four times, one fewer than Messi, but Luis Enrique laughed off the idea of individual prizes being a good measure a player and called the accolade "the Melon d'Or."

"Messi can play any position he wants," the coach told Barca TV. "If I put him at centre-back, he'd be the best defender in the team. He's just different.

"It's ridiculous that they're comparing awards -- the Melon d'Or or whatever they want to compare. It's ridiculous.

"Not to take anything away or disrespect current players, I'm thinking about past players, too. There's no room for comparisons.

"Don't forget to compare Messi to players from many years ago. The level was far inferior physically then, players are more prepared today, stronger physically, skills wise, better coaches giving them more info.

"There will never be another player like him."

Messi is the top scorer in La Liga and the Champions League this season with 12 and 10 goals respectively.

His superb performance in the 4-1 win over Espanyol saw visiting coach Quique Sanchez Flores apologise for embracing the 29-year-old at the end.

Barca end the year second in the table to Ronaldo's Real Madrid, who have played one game less and have a three point lead.

But Luis Enrique said: "We play better than any other team and we have the clearest ideas about our game. And, over the course of a whole season, that brings returns."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.