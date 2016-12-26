Previous
Brisbane Roar
Western Sydney Wanderers
1
1
FT
Game Details
Juventus
AC Milan
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
AC Milan wins 4-3 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Dundee
Heart of Midlothian
3
2
FT
Game Details
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Game Details
 By Samuel Marsden
Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo 'Melon d'Or' battle 'ridiculous' - Luis Enrique

FC's Gab Marcotti discusses how hard it will be for Barca to keep Lionel Messi and make him the world's best paid player.
ESPN FC's Sid Lowe weighs in on Barcelona's claim that they'll make Messi the best paid player as wages in China skyrocket.
Josep Maria Bartomeu explains just how badly he wants Lionel Messi to remain with Barca for the remainder of his career.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has said it is ridiculous to compare Lionel Messi with other players after Cristiano Ronaldo beat him to the Ballon d'Or earlier this month.

Ronaldo has now won the award four times, one fewer than Messi, but Luis Enrique laughed off the idea of individual prizes being a good measure a player and called the accolade "the Melon d'Or."

"Messi can play any position he wants," the coach told Barca TV. "If I put him at centre-back, he'd be the best defender in the team. He's just different.

"It's ridiculous that they're comparing awards -- the Melon d'Or or whatever they want to compare. It's ridiculous.

"Not to take anything away or disrespect current players, I'm thinking about past players, too. There's no room for comparisons.

"Don't forget to compare Messi to players from many years ago. The level was far inferior physically then, players are more prepared today, stronger physically, skills wise, better coaches giving them more info.

"There will never be another player like him."

Messi is the top scorer in La Liga and the Champions League this season with 12 and 10 goals respectively.

His superb performance in the 4-1 win over Espanyol saw visiting coach Quique Sanchez Flores apologise for embracing the 29-year-old at the end. 

Barca end the year second in the table to Ronaldo's Real Madrid, who have played one game less and have a three point lead.

But Luis Enrique said: "We play better than any other team and we have the clearest ideas about our game. And, over the course of a whole season, that brings returns."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

