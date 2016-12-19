Neymar expects Lionel Messi to sign new Barcelona deal 'soon'

Josep Maria Bartomeu explains just how badly he wants Lionel Messi to remain with Barca for the remainder of his career.

Neymar is confident that Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi will sign a contract extension with the Catalan giants very soon.

Messi, 29, has a contract with the Spanish club until mid-2018 but is understood to be close to agreeing an extension despite club president Josep Maria Bartomeu confirming that talks have yet to commence.

"We hope that Messi will stay in Barcelona with us," Neymar told reporters.

"I expect that he will sign a new deal soon."

As for his own future, Neymar is happy with life at Barca and has his mind set on helping the team overturn the three-point deficit to league leaders Real Madrid in the La Liga.

"I am very happy with the season I'm having so far, even with few goals," said Neymar who has only four league goals in 13 matches.

"They [the goals] will happen naturally. I am very happy with the assists [leads Barca with six assists], and I want to help the team in the best way I can."

Barcelona's next game is on Jan. 8 against Villarreal.

