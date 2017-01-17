St. Polten match abandoned after two teammates fight over taking a penalty

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 15/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Austrian game abandoned over penalty row

Austrian Bundesliga Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Marsch: 'I'm N.Y. Red Bulls coach, period'

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read

Upamecano completes move to Leipzig

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read
Jesse Marsch and Bradley Wright-Phillips

Red Bulls: Marsch to remain with MLS team

New York Red Bulls ESPN staff
Read

Leipzig coy over Upamecano deal

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Wisdom relishing Red Bull Salzburg chance

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Salzburg fans hit out at transfer policy

Salzburg Stephan Uersfeld
Read
ZAGREB, CROATIA - AUGUST 16: Martin Hinteregger of Salzburg in action during the UEFA Champions League Play-offs First leg match between Dinamo Zagreb and Salzburg at Stadion Maksimir on August 16, 2016 in Zagreb, Croatia.

Hinteregger: Leipzig are 'destroying' Salzburg

Transfers Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Liverpool's Wisdom loaned to FC Salzburg

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Ulmer wears wrong team's shirt in UCL

UEFA Champions League Stephen Uersfeld
Read
Austria Vienna's drunk lion

Austria Vienna's lion mascot drunk?

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Prosecutors examining match-fixing in Austria

Austrian Bundesliga Associated Press
Read

FC Salzburg's Alan signs for Guangzhou

Transfers Associated Press
Read

Dortmund agree deal for Salzburg's Kampl

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Player gets 70-game ban for ref head-butt

Austrian Bundesliga Stephen Uersfeld
Read
Sami Hyypia is enduring his most difficult spell yet as Bayer Leverkusen manager.

Leverkusen hire Salzburg boss Roger Schmidt

Bundesliga news Stephan Uersfeld, Germany Correspondent
Read

Austria: Former players led match-fixing ring

Austria news Associated Press
Read
Dominique Taboga has been released from his contract.

Taboga arrested in Austrian match-fixing probe

European news Stephan Uersfeld, Germany Correspondent
Read
Dominique Taboga has been released from his contract.

Austrian match-fixing scandal takes new twist

Europe news Stephan Uersfeld, Germany Correspondent
Read
CSKA's pitch has been pounded with rain for two months.

Austrian Bundesliga hit by match fixing - reports

Europe news Stephan Uersfeld, Germany Correspondent
Read
 By Stephan Uersfeld
Share
Tweet
   

St. Polten match abandoned after two teammates fight over taking a penalty

SKN St. Polten have said they will review the incident.

A friendly between Austrian Bundesliga club SKN St. Polten and lower-league side SC Mannsdorf was abandoned after a fight on the pitch broke out between two teammates.

St. Polten were winning 2-1 when they were awarded a penalty in the 83rd minute, leading to a brawl between club captain Daniel Segovia and his teammate Alhassane Keita over who was taking the spot kick.

Keita, who joined St. Polten ahead of the season, hoped to take the penalty and claimed the ball but Segovia reacted furiously, Austrian outlet Krone reported. After first exchanging words, they wrangled over the ball before swapping blows.

With Segovia and Keita fighting, and the captain picking up a cut above his nose, the referee abandoned the match and the two players had to be separated by their teammates.

"He [Keita] thinks he's [Diego] Maradona," Segovia told reporters after the match. "I am one of the club captain's here, and as long as the coach doesn't say anything else, I am the one to take the penalties."

St. Polten coach Jochen Fallman was not impressed with what he saw, telling reporters: "We can't tolerate this."

St. Polten have since temporarily suspended both players until Wednesday.

"We must take the emotion out of it and then make a decision," sporting director Frenkie Schinkel said.

The club briefly mentioned the episode on their official website, with a match report stating: "Sadly, the match came to an early end following an inglorious, internal dispute."

The report added that St. Polten are set to review the incident on Monday.

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.