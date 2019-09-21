A-League scraps radio advertising ahead of new season starting on October 11

Western United FC show a glimpse of the preparations going into their debut season in the A-League.

The radio silence around the upcoming A-League campaign has increased with a proposed nationwide advertising blitz having to be scrapped.

A failure to reach agreement on the strategy for the campaign on Australian Radio Network (ARN) between A-League clubs led to the collapse, which has come less than two weeks before the new season starts on Oct. 11.

In previous seasons the FFA has been in charge of the strategy for promotion campaigns.

But with club owners now taking control of the A-League, the campaign had to be signed off by the 11 clubs as well.

- Head of national performance Casserly joins FFA exodus

- Besart Berisha returns to the A-League

- James Meredith moves to Perth Glory

AAP understands the campaign collapsed after the media agency hired by FFA revealed their concerns over the process to ARN directly.

Some clubs were also concerned the proposed use of ex-Socceroo Craig Foster in the ads wouldn't fit with their desire to target young families, FTBL.com.au reports.

With FFA now pulling the plug on the national campaign, it's understood several clubs will look to local radio campaigns in their area. AAP has sought comment from FFA on the campaign's axing.

Meanwhile the lack of A-League or football promotions in print ads by broadcaster Foxtel for their summer sport coverage has also been quickly identified by fans on social media.

A-League bosses have already decided to run a late promotion blitz for the upcoming season after the AFL and NRL finals, believing it will avoid their marketing being drowned out by the winter codes.