Previous
Paris FC
Lens
11:45 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Alex Brosque

Brosque calls on A-League to scrap Grand Final

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Andrew Redmayne

Redmayne credits Sydney keeper coach for heroics

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Kevin Muscat

Muscat exits Melbourne Victory after 14 years

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read
Sydney FC celebrate after defeating Perth Glory on penalties

Lacklustre A-League Grand Final crystalizes myriad challenges facing the game in Australia

Australian A-League Ante Jukic
Read

Sydney FC claim Grand Final crown after shootout win

Highlights
Read
Perth GloryPerth Glory
Sydney FCSydney FC
(1) 0
(4) 0
FT-Pens
Sydney FC wins 4-1 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Rhyan Grant and Jason Davidson

A-League Grand Final: 50-50 challenge

Australian A-League Steph Brantz and Ante Jukic
Read
Dino Djulbic

Dino Djulbic's long road from war-torn youth to A-League Grand Final

Perth Glory AAP
Read
Keisuke Honda

Keisuke Honda looking for new 'opportunity' after Melbourne Victory exit

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Macarthur FC

New A-League team Macarthur FC confirm name and club colours

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Pirmin Schwegler and Thomas Muller

Pirmin Schwegler joins Western Sydney Wanderers

Transfers AAP
Read
Perth Glory vs. Adelaide United

A-League Grand Final: Five moments that led to the Perth Glory vs. Sydney FC finale

Australian A-League Ante Jukic
Read

Former A-League star comes out as gay

Australian A-League ESPN
Read
Milos Ninkovic

Who will win the A-League Grand Final?

Australian A-League ESPN
Read
Roy Krishna, Wellington Phoenix

Wellington's Roy Krishna adds A-League best player award to Golden Boot

Australian A-League AAP
Read
Chris Nikou

Exclusive: Chris Nikou talks to ESPN about re-engaging Australia's fractured football community

Australian A-League Stephanie Brantz
Read

Sydney crush Melbourne to book spot in Grand Final

Australian A-League
Read
Sydney FCSydney FC
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
6
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Samantha Kerr

Sam Kerr set to make history at Dolan Warren Awards

FIFA Women's World Cup AAP
Read
Perth GloryPerth Glory
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
(5) 3
(4) 3
FT-Pens
Perth Glory wins 5-4 on Penalty Kicks.
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Redmayne credits Sydney keeper coach for heroics

Sydney FC held their nerve in a penalty shootout to beat Perth Glory in the A-League Grand Final.

Emotional goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne has given credit to Sydney FC goalkeeping coach John Crawley for transforming him into a bona fide A-League champion.

The 30-year-old was Sydney's hero in Sunday night's penalty shootout Grand Final win over Perth, saving efforts from Glory strikers Andy Keogh and Brendon Santalab.

As it turned out, Crawley provided the intel and Redmayne decided what to do with it.

- Jukic: Lacklustre Grand Final crystallizes A-League's problems
- Kevin Muscat exits Melbourne Victory after 14 years

"JC does do a lot of research and, you know, I'd be naive to say that there isn't research done behind scenes," Redmayne said. "The first thing [he] said to me was I went the wrong way with the first one.

"But you just kind of get a feeling, during the game... I just had a feeling and stuck it out."

The key moment came in the shootout's sixth penalty, when Santalab -- a former teammate of Redmayne's at Western Sydney -- stepped up.

Crawley had advised his student that Santalab liked the chipped "Panenka" effort down the middle and it floated back into Redmayne's head.

Andrew Redmayne
Andrew Redmayne was one of the heroes for Sydney FC as they won the Grand Final on penalties.

"I've seen Santa practice a few penalties at Wanderers," he said, "That's something that's going through my head. It's going through everyone's head.

"That's penalties. It's a mind game. It's Russian Roulette I guess."

Redmayne's modesty betrays his commitment to his craft, so easily recognisable to long-term A-League watchers.

He described his own form as "rubbish" prior to arriving at Sydney FC, and this week revealed he has put on 16 kg of muscle in two seasons with the Sky Blues to improve his presence.

On Sunday night, his hard work brought the greatest dividend, when his shootout performance helped Sydney FC win a championship.

Redmayne had been a part of three title-winning sides previously. In 2011 and 2012, he was backup gloveman at Brisbane Roar, and in 2017, he sat behind Danny Vukovic in the Sydney FC pecking order.

After his first Grand Final win as a participant, he was eager to shift credit to his mentor.

"What's he done for me? What hasn't he done for me," he said. "He started me off on my career path [and] being back with him, I can't thank him enough.

"If I talk too much I'd probably tear up. JC as a person he's, he's a fantastic character and everything that I am is more or less down to Crawley."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.