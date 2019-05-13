Brosque calls on A-League to scrap Grand Final

Sydney FC held their nerve in a penalty shootout to beat Perth Glory in the A-League Grand Final. Sydney FC are headed to the A-League final in Perth after beating Melbourne Victory 6-1. Outgoing Bayern Munch winger Franck Ribery leaves the door open to joining former Bayern Munich star Markus Babbel at the Wanderers.

Departing legend Alex Brosque has suggested scrapping the A-League playoffs and Grand Final after Sydney FC's win on penalties over Perth Glory in this year's showpiece event.

Last year's championship failure didn't sit comfortably with Brosque and neither did this year's win, even though his team took the title over the regular season's top performers.

And Brosque has suggested doing away with the A-League finals series -- and with it the premiership -- while awarding the title of champions to the team that had the best record during the league campaign.

"The fact that we have a cup competition now, maybe it is time ... to look at scrapping these semis and finals," he said. "On the day, whoever basically shows up and has a good game, or in some cases penalties, defines it.

"It's a tough way for [Perth] to lose. It happened to us last year, we won the league by 14 points and weren't seen as champions.

"And Perth, they were incredible this year, and they're not seen as champions. And while it's sweet for us, and it's great and we'll enjoy it, it's something to look [at] in the future."

Brosque's suggestion will draw support from traditionalists, who see the Grand Final as an Australian cultural compromise at best and an aberration at worst.

But it's not likely to win favour at head office.

FFA is the chief financial beneficiary of the finals series, which has seen more than 100,000 people attend matches in four states; a majority of which packed out Perth's Optus Stadium on Sunday.

To move away from a Grand Final would also deprive the sport of one of its major cut-through moments in a packed sporting calendar.

Brosque didn't claim popular support for his idea among players, saying he landed in the position after last year's semifinal loss to Melbourne Victory as the runaway premiers.

"After last year, I know how much it hurt," he said. "We had a one-off night ... it was one moment by [Terry] Antonis.

"Regardless of the season we had, we just weren't seen as champions. It is Australian football, it is what it is ... I get why they do it. But I don't think we need to.

"We're football and all around the world, the best team wins the league and they're seen as the best team."