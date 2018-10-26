Australia launches 2023 Women's World Cup bid, states and federal government on board

FFA CEO David Gallop has announced the #GETONSIDE campaign to help Australia's bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Every state and territory has expressed interest in hosting a match if Australia's bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup is successful, but legendary Matilda Lisa De Vanna doubts she will still be playing then.

The FFA announced the bid in June 2017 and on Monday launched a AusBid2023.com website for Australians to #GetOnside and submit registrations of support.

FFA boss David Gallop said he hoped the bid winner would be known around the time of the next World Cup in France in June-July 2019.

He said the bidding process had been delayed but hoped it would start over the next few months.

Gallop said lessons had been learnt from Australia's unsuccessful bid for the men's 2022 World Cup.

"This is a different scenario and one we think we are a really good chance of to be awarded the tournament and then do a fantastic job if we get it," Gallop said,

"At the moment we're waiting for FIFA to tell us exactly what the process will be.

"We certainly want to make sure that it's a robust process, one that Australians can have confidence in."

The federal government committed $5 million to the bid, which has sparked nationwide interest in terms of staging games.

"Every state and territory around the country has expressed interest," FFA chief operating officer and head of international relations Mark Falvo told AAP.