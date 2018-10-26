Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Perth GloryPerth Glory
2
3
FT
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
0
0
FT
Sydney FCSydney FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
2
0
FT
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
1
1
FT
Adelaide United 1-1 Newcastle Jets: Reds rescue point

Read
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
1
1
FT
By AAP
Australia launches 2023 Women's World Cup bid, states and federal government on board

FFA CEO David Gallop has announced the #GETONSIDE campaign to help Australia's bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Every state and territory has expressed interest in hosting a match if Australia's bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup is successful, but legendary Matilda Lisa De Vanna doubts she will still be playing then.

The FFA announced the bid in June 2017 and on Monday launched a AusBid2023.com website for Australians to #GetOnside and submit registrations of support.

FFA boss David Gallop said he hoped the bid winner would be known around the time of the next World Cup in France in June-July 2019.

He said the bidding process had been delayed but hoped it would start over the next few months.

Gallop said lessons had been learnt from Australia's unsuccessful bid for the men's 2022 World Cup.

"This is a different scenario and one we think we are a really good chance of to be awarded the tournament and then do a fantastic job if we get it," Gallop said,

"At the moment we're waiting for FIFA to tell us exactly what the process will be.

"We certainly want to make sure that it's a robust process, one that Australians can have confidence in."

The federal government committed $5 million to the bid, which has sparked nationwide interest in terms of staging games.

"Every state and territory around the country has expressed interest," FFA chief operating officer and head of international relations Mark Falvo told AAP.

Forward De Vanna, the Matildas' all-time leading goalscorer, who has won 142 caps, is aiming for a fourth World Cup next year.

Despite Gallop's encouragement to shoot for 2023, the 33-year-old through that was probably a step too far.

"I doubt that I would be part of that." De Vanna told AAP.

"What really comes into my mind [is] "Damn, why couldn't I be conceived two or three years [earlier] then maybe I could play in it?'

"But that might have changed my pathway, so I have no regrets."

Striker Caitlin Foord who, at 16, was the youngest Australian to play at a World Cup back in 2011, was excited at the prospect of potentially playing one at home.

"It gives me goosebumps thinking about it," said Foord, who could possibly then be playing at a fourth World Cup.

