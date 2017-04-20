Tim Cahill warns opponents not to underestimate Melbourne City

Previous
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 3
Home: 1/2  Draw: 4/1  Away: 21/4 
AS Monaco
Borussia Dortmund
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 2
Home: 21/10  Draw: 3/1  Away: 6/5 
New England Revolution
San Jose Earthquakes
11:30 PM UTC
Home: 3/4  Draw: 5/2  Away: 15/4 
Guadalajara
Morelia
2:06 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Estudiantes La Plata
Atlético Nacional
10:30 PM UTC
Zamora
Deportes Iquique
12:00 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Independiente Santa Fe
Santos FC
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Libertad
Atlético MG
12:45 AM UTC Apr 20, 2017
Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Brendon Santalab

Santalab named WSW player of the year

Western Sydney Wanderers AAP
Brisbane Roar's Thomas Broich

Broich confirms plans to leave Brisbane

A-League AAP
Wanderers undeterred by poor Roar record

Australian A-League
Melbourne Victory fans

Etihad to host possible Melbourne Derby semi

A-League AAP
Brendon Santalab and Terry Antonis of of the Wanderers celebrate victory

Antonis: Wanderers ready for 'big week'

A-League AAP
Melbourne City's Tim Cahill

A-League to compete with NRL, AFL 'head on'

A-League AAP
Western Sydney celebrate one of Brendon Santalab's goals.

Elimination finals: All you need to know

A-League AAP
Roar eye historic A-League Finals run

A-League AAP
WATCH: Why goalkeepers should stay in goal

Australian A-League
Perth win remarkable fixture

Australian A-League
Perth GloryPerth Glory
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
5
4
FT
Newcastle Jets coach Mark Jones

Mark Jones dismissed by Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets AAP
Brisbane comeback ensures win

Australian A-League
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
4
3
FT
Game Details
Adelaide 2-2 Western Sydney: Wanderers fight back to draw

Australian A-League
Read

Sydney 2-0 Newcastle: Sydney lift Premiers Plate

Australian A-League
Read
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
2
2
FT
Game Details
Sydney FC 2-0 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Read
Sydney FCSydney FC
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
2
0
FT
Game Details
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
1
0
FT
Game Details
Tim Cahill warns opponents not to underestimate Melbourne City

A record seven goals were scored in the second half as Perth beat Melbourne City 5-4.
Perth Glory 'keeper Liam Reddy showed why goalkeepers shouldn't play outfield during their A-League match against Melbourne City.

Tim Cahill has dared A-League opponents to write off Melbourne City for the title.

The odds are stacked against City, who face Perth on Sunday night in an elimination final for a place in the final four.

They've beaten top-six opposition just twice all season, the last being three months ago -- a 1-0 win over Western Sydney.

And City have losing form against the Glory -- the latest of two losses this season coming last Sunday in a madcap 5-4 loss in Western Australia.

Despite the ominous record, Cahill and City are revelling in their role as championship spoilers.

The 37-year-old said the tag of underdog sat very comfortably with him as he began his first A-League finals series.

Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Perth GloryPerth Glory
ESPN3 9:00 AM UTC
Game Details
"I've been written off my whole life," he said. "I wasn't supposed to play at the last World Cup. I wasn't supposed to play at the Asian Cup.

"And I wasn't supposed to do well in the A-League either because I'm too old and I'm 37. I like it like this.

"We know what's on the line. It's good to be the underdog for once in the finals and not be expected to win this weekend or even the Grand Final.

"I can guarantee not many clubs will want us to beat Perth because that means they have to play us.

"In one-off finals against us, they'll much prefer to play someone else."

Cahill says his record of 13 goals in 25 appearances, including the winner in the FFA Cup final, is evidence of a successful first season -- and a reason for other teams to be fearful.

"In all the big games this year, I've shown up -- in all the big games when it's counted," he said.

"That's pretty much what's happened my whole career."

The 5-4 loss was one of the craziest results in the A-League's history and Cahill said he'd "never played in a game like it ever" over his 20-year career. He expects a very different match this weekend.

"It will be very interesting to see the way Perth play ... I don't think Kenny Lowe will ever set up again and be that brave," he said.

"He said he was going to come [to Melbourne] and test us out. We were happy to be tested and happy to react [in Perth)."

Defeat last week in Perth meant City lost the chance to qualify directly for the Asian Champions League through league position - a stated goal of the cashed-up City Football Group ownership.

Cahill said he hadn't closed the door on a back route into the prestigious competition through a successful finals series.

"I didn't realise that if you win the game, you've still got a shot at Asia, which is awesome," he said. "There's so much to play for.

"It's a one-off game. We get to have another crack at the cherry."

