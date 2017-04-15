Brendon Santalab named Western Sydney Wanderers' player of the year

Adelaide United found themselves two goals ahead before Western Sydney hit back to level it late in the game.

Brendon Santalab has capped off a sensational A-League season by being crowned Western Sydney's player of the year.

The 34-year-old striker was rewarded for his career-best season in front of goal at Tuesday night's Wanderers Medal in Sydney, where his teammates voted him for the club's highest honour.

Santalab is the Wanderers' top-scorer this campaign with 14 goals and has overtaken Mark Bridge's all-time club record, setting a new mark of 37 goals over his four seasons.

"I have to hold my emotions in at the moment. This is the biggest achievement in my career," Santalab said upon accepting the award.

"To be coached by the best, to have all the support from home, this is a dream come true.

"I hope next season I can take it to another level."

Defender Caitlin Cooper took home the women's top gong in her fourth W-League season for the Wanderers.

Argentine marquee playmaker Nicolas Martinez was another big winner, claiming the Rod Allen Award for media player of the year as well as members' player of the year, while Kearyn Baccus' younger brother Keanu was named best National Youth League player.

WANDERERS AWARD WINNERS:

A-League player of the year: Brendon Santalab

W-League player of the year: Caitlin Cooper

Members' player of the year: Nicolas Martinez

Rod Allen Award (Media player of the year): Nicolas Martinez

National Youth League player of the year: Keanu Baccus

Powerchair player of the year: Abdullah Karim

A-League golden boot: Brendon Santalab

W-League golden boot: Katie Stengel

Chairman's award: Bernie McLeod and Lawrence Gilbert

Wandercrew volunteer of the year: William Renton