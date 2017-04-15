Brendon Santalab named Western Sydney Wanderers' player of the year

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
4
2
AET
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 3
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lanús
Zulia
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Western Sydney Wanderers midfielder Brendon Santalab

Santalab named WSW player of the year

Western Sydney Wanderers AAP
Read
Brisbane Roar's Thomas Broich

Broich confirms plans to leave Brisbane

A-League AAP
Read

Wanderers undeterred by poor Roar record

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne Victory fans

Etihad to host possible Melbourne Derby semi

A-League AAP
Read
Brendon Santalab and Terry Antonis of of the Wanderers celebrate victory

Antonis: Wanderers ready for 'big week'

A-League AAP
Read
Melbourne City's Tim Cahill

A-League to compete with NRL, AFL 'head on'

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney celebrate one of Brendon Santalab's goals.

Elimination finals: All you need to know

A-League AAP
Read

Roar eye historic A-League Finals run

A-League AAP
Read

WATCH: Why goalkeepers should stay in goal

Australian A-League
Read

Perth win remarkable fixture

Australian A-League
Read
Perth GloryPerth Glory
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
5
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Newcastle Jets coach Mark Jones

Mark Jones dismissed by Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets AAP
Read

Brisbane comeback ensures win

Australian A-League
Read
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
4
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Adelaide 2-2 Western Sydney: Wanderers fight back to draw

Australian A-League
Read

Sydney 2-0 Newcastle: Sydney lift Premiers Plate

Australian A-League
Read
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Sydney FC 2-0 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Read
Sydney FCSydney FC
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Brendon Santalab named Western Sydney Wanderers' player of the year

Adelaide United found themselves two goals ahead before Western Sydney hit back to level it late in the game.
Western Sydney's Jack Clisby feels despite the Wanderers' poor record versus Brisbane, they can certainly turn it around.

Brendon Santalab has capped off a sensational A-League season by being crowned Western Sydney's player of the year.

The 34-year-old striker was rewarded for his career-best season in front of goal at Tuesday night's Wanderers Medal in Sydney, where his teammates voted him for the club's highest honour.

Santalab is the Wanderers' top-scorer this campaign with 14 goals and has overtaken Mark Bridge's all-time club record, setting a new mark of 37 goals over his four seasons.

"I have to hold my emotions in at the moment. This is the biggest achievement in my career," Santalab said upon accepting the award.

"To be coached by the best, to have all the support from home, this is a dream come true.

"I hope next season I can take it to another level."

Defender Caitlin Cooper took home the women's top gong in her fourth W-League season for the Wanderers.

Argentine marquee playmaker Nicolas Martinez was another big winner, claiming the Rod Allen Award for media player of the year as well as members' player of the year, while Kearyn Baccus' younger brother Keanu was named best National Youth League player.


WANDERERS AWARD WINNERS:

A-League player of the year: Brendon Santalab

W-League player of the year: Caitlin Cooper

Members' player of the year: Nicolas Martinez

Rod Allen Award (Media player of the year): Nicolas Martinez

National Youth League player of the year: Keanu Baccus

Powerchair player of the year: Abdullah Karim

A-League golden boot: Brendon Santalab

W-League golden boot: Katie Stengel

Chairman's award: Bernie McLeod and Lawrence Gilbert

Wandercrew volunteer of the year: William Renton

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.