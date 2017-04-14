Thomas Broich set to leave Brisbane Roar at the end of the A-League season

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
4
2
AET
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 3
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
1
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 2
Game Details
Highlights
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
2
3
FT
Game Details
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
0
0
FT
Game Details
Lanús
Zulia
5
0
LIVE 81'
Game Details
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
0
0
LIVE HT
Game Details
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
1
1
LIVE 45' +2'
Game Details
Bolton WanderersBolton Wanderers
BuryBury
0
0
FT
Game Details
Charlton AthleticCharlton Athletic
GillinghamGillingham
3
0
FT
Game Details
Northampton TownNorthampton Town
Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury Town
1
1
FT
Game Details
Fleetwood TownFleetwood Town
MillwallMillwall
1
0
FT
Game Details
RochdaleRochdale
Coventry CityCoventry City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Southend UnitedSouthend United
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes Dons
1
2
FT
Game Details
Oxford UnitedOxford United
Port ValePort Vale
2
0
FT
Game Details
AFC WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
Peterborough UnitedPeterborough United
0
0
FT
Game Details
Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe United
ChesterfieldChesterfield
3
1
FT
Game Details
WalsallWalsall
Swindon TownSwindon Town
1
0
FT
Game Details
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
1
0
FT
Game Details
Sheffield UnitedSheffield United
Bradford CityBradford City
3
0
FT
Game Details
Oldham AthleticOldham Athletic
Bolton WanderersBolton Wanderers
1
0
FT
Game Details
Pig protest holds up League One match

English League One PA Sport
Bradford CityBradford City
Oxford UnitedOxford United
1
0
FT
Game Details
GillinghamGillingham
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
3
1
FT
Game Details
Port ValePort Vale
Sheffield UnitedSheffield United
0
3
FT
Game Details
Peterborough UnitedPeterborough United
Fleetwood TownFleetwood Town
1
2
FT
Game Details
Coventry CityCoventry City
Charlton AthleticCharlton Athletic
1
1
FT
Game Details
Milton Keynes DonsMilton Keynes Dons
Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe United
0
1
FT
Game Details
By AAP
Thomas Broich set to leave Brisbane Roar at the end of the A-League season

Brisbane scored three goals in the second half to beat the Phoenix at Suncorp Stadium.
Western Sydney's Jack Clisby feels despite the Wanderers' poor record versus Brisbane, they can certainly turn it around.

Since 2010, German midfielder Thomas Broich has been a fixture at Brisbane Roar. At the end of the current A-League season that partnership ends.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach player revealed to the Courier Mail he will leave the club after they couldn't guarantee him a new deal.

"He [Roar coach John Aloisi] said at this point he didn't know whether he could offer me a new deal and how much he could offer me, so it left me in a really uncertain position," Broich said.

"While I totally respect that the club has to do what is has to do, I just cannot be in that kind of position.

"I thanked John for his honesty and made my call."

Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
ESPN3 9:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Broich, 36, hinted that his age may have played a part in the club's decision-making process, before saying he was unsure where he would play next season.

"I understand about the club going forward. I'm 36 years old so if they want to go for a younger player, then fair enough, I'm not going to stand in anyone's way," Broich said.

"That's just the reality that I have to live with now.

"I'm obviously a bit sad. I've loved my time here, and it's coming to an end. All good things have to come to an end eventually."

Broich has won three A-League championships with the Roar and two Premiers' Plates and will be hoping he can get a fourth championship this season.

The Roar kickoff their finals campaign by hosting Western Sydney at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

