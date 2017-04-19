Melbourne Victory to move semifinal to Etihad if Melb City beats Perth

Previous
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/5 
Leicester City
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Home: 29/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 21/20 
Metz
Paris Saint-Germain
4:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 16/1  Draw: 13/2  Away: 1/6 
Bolton Wanderers
Bury
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Lanús
Zulia
12:00 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Sporting Cristal
The Strongest
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Chapecoense AF
Nacional
12:45 AM UTC Apr 19, 2017
Game Details
Next
Brendon Santalab and Terry Antonis of of the Wanderers celebrate victory

Antonis: Wanderers ready for 'big week'

A-League AAP
Read
Melbourne City's Tim Cahill

A-League to compete with NRL, AFL 'head on'

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney celebrate one of Brendon Santalab's goals.

Elimination finals: All you need to know

A-League AAP
Read

Roar eye historic A-League Finals run

A-League AAP
Read

WATCH: Why goalkeepers should stay in goal

Australian A-League
Read

Perth win remarkable fixture

Australian A-League
Read
Perth GloryPerth Glory
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
5
4
FT
Game Details
Newcastle Jets coach Mark Jones

Mark Jones dismissed by Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets AAP
Read

Brisbane comeback ensures win

Australian A-League
Read
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
4
3
FT
Game Details
Adelaide 2-2 Western Sydney: Wanderers fight back to draw

Australian A-League
Read

Sydney 2-0 Newcastle: Sydney lift Premiers Plate

Australian A-League
Read
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
2
2
FT
Game Details
Sydney FC 2-0 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Read
Sydney FCSydney FC
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
2
0
FT
Game Details
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
1
0
FT
Game Details
Melbourne Victory 1-0 Central Coast: Berisha's century

Australian A-League
Read

Record-breaking Berisha ends goal drought

Australian A-League
Read

Arnold: Premiership Plate just as important as Championship

Australian A-League
Read
Nakamura Atsutaka & Joe Caletti

Aloisi hails Caletti's composed performance

Brisbane Roar AAP
Read
By AAP
Melbourne Victory to move semifinal to Etihad if Melb City beats Perth

Besart Berisha finally scores his 100th goal to give Melbourne Victory their first win in three games.
Melbourne Victory had gone over six hours of play without a goal until Besart Berisha struck against the Mariners.
A record seven goals were scored in the second half as Perth beat Melbourne City 5-4.

Melbourne Victory will host a home A-League semifinal at Etihad Stadium -- instead of the smaller AAMI Park -- if a dream local derby against Melbourne City becomes a reality.

City face Perth Glory in an elimination final at AAMI Park on Sunday and will go on to meet the Victory in the next week of the finals should they win.

The A-League has butted heads with the AFL in the past over access to Etihad Stadium for big-drawing finals.

But chief executive Greg O'Rourke told reporters on Tuesday there would be no such issues this year.

"We wouldn't play a derby at AAMI Park, we will definitely play it at Etihad," O'Rourke said.

"We have [booked it]. We have availability of all the venues that we're looking for that weekend so it won't be an issue this year.

"The good thing about Etihad for a Melbourne derby is that both clubs really want to be there if it's a derby."

Etihad Stadium holds approximately 53,000 fans compared to AAMI Park's capacity of 30,000.

Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Perth GloryPerth Glory
ESPN3 9:00 AM UTC
Game Details
The last meeting at Etihad Stadium between the arch-rivals, won 2-1 by Victory, attracted a crowd of 35,426.

Another local derby is a possibility if Western Sydney Wanderers defeat Brisbane Roar in the other elimination final.

But Sydney FC's preference is to host a semifinal at Allianz Stadium instead of the larger ANZ Stadium.

"The decision hasn't been made yet but we're leaning towards having it at Allianz," O'Rourke said.

"Sydney will host and there's a certain amount of push back from Sydney FC ... they've been on this big run all year and then when they come to the semifinal the potential to move it to ANZ Stadium is completely at odds with them.

"And we think it would probably be better to have a 'sold out' sign at Allianz and the real atmosphere that that ground can bring."

As the league's chief administrator, O'Rourke is at pains to remain impartial but he admitted having two semi-finals also be heated local derbies was an attractive prospect.

"There's definitely a significant kick between having a derby versus a non-derby with regard to ticket prices, crowd sizes and the overall atmosphere of a filled stadium," he said.

"So the thought of potentially having a derby in Melbourne and Sydney is fairly exciting but there's a round that has to be played out before we start to think about that."

