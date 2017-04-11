Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2
1
FT
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
3
1
FT
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
1
1
FT
Alavés
Villarreal
2
1
FT
Melbourne City's Tim Cahill

A-League to compete with NRL, AFL 'head on'

A-League AAP
Western Sydney celebrate one of Brendon Santalab's goals.

Elimination finals: All you need to know

A-League AAP
Roar eye historic A-League Finals run

A-League AAP
WATCH: Why goalkeepers should stay in goal

Australian A-League
Perth win remarkable fixture

Australian A-League
Perth GloryPerth Glory
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
5
4
FT
Newcastle Jets coach Mark Jones

Mark Jones dismissed by Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets AAP
Brisbane comeback ensures win

Australian A-League
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
4
3
FT
Adelaide 2-2 Western Sydney: Wanderers fight back to draw

Australian A-League
Sydney 2-0 Newcastle: Sydney lift Premiers Plate

Australian A-League
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
2
2
FT
Sydney FC 2-0 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Sydney FCSydney FC
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
2
0
FT
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
1
0
FT
Melbourne Victory 1-0 Central Coast: Berisha's century

Australian A-League
Record-breaking Berisha ends goal drought

Australian A-League
Arnold: Premiership Plate just as important as Championship

Australian A-League
Nakamura Atsutaka & Joe Caletti

Aloisi hails Caletti's composed performance

Brisbane Roar AAP
Osama Malik

Malik opens up about City's Asian ambitions

A-League AAP
A-League needs to compete with the NRL and AFL 'head on' - Greg O'Rourke

A record seven goals were scored in the second half as Perth beat Melbourne City 5-4.
Perth Glory 'keeper Liam Reddy showed why goalkeepers shouldn't play outfield during their A-League match against Melbourne City.

A-League boss Greg O'Rourke says it's time for the game in Australia to have the confidence to stand up and face scheduling clashes with other football codes.

Brisbane host Western Sydney at Suncorp Stadium in the first A-League elimination final on Friday, the same night NRL heavyweights the Broncos take on the Rabbitohs, albeit in Sydney.

"At the end of the day this code needs to stand up and face this stuff head on. There's no use us giving complete passage to other codes," O'Rourke said on Monday.

The A-League boss is confident of drawing a strong crowd at Suncorp Stadium given the rivalry between Wanderers and the Roar.

"We would be pushing for 20-25,000 for a Friday night game," O'Rourke said.

Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
ESPN3 9:50 AM UTC
Western Sydney beat the Roar in the 2016 semifinal but have not managed a win against the three-time premiership winning club this season.

Both sides will face a short turnaround due to matches in the Asian Champions League (ACL) on Wednesday night.

The Roar take on Thailand's Muangthong United and the Wanderers meet Japan's Urawa Reds, games considered in domestic finals schedule.

"We needed to make sure we put on a good spectacle for our finals series but did not compromise clubs and their chance to stay alive inside the ACL," O'Rourke said.

This season's Golden Boot winner, Roar striker Jamie Maclaren, said he was excited by the prospect of multiple games in a week.

"It's a short turnaround for Friday but players would much prefer to be playing rather than training," Maclaren said.

