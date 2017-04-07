Previous
Middlesbrough
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic
2
1
FT
Game Details
Ipswich Town
Newcastle United
3
1
FT
Game Details
Derby County
Huddersfield Town
1
1
FT
Game Details
Alavés
Villarreal
2
1
FT
Game Details
Setubal 0-3 Sporting Lisbon: Sloppy defence gifts Sporting

Portuguese Liga
Benfica 3-0 Maritimo: Leaders four clear

Portuguese Liga
Chapecoense memorial

Porto sorry for fans' Chapecoense chants

Portuguese Liga Associated Press
Moreirense 0-1 Benfica: Back to top of table

Portuguese Liga
Bas Dost

Dost joins Messi in Golden Shoe battle

Sporting CP Adriana Garcia
United in pole position for Lindelof - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Player in court after kneeing ref in the face

Portuguese Liga Associated Press
Casillas superb but Benfica close on title

Portuguese Liga Tom Kundert
FC Porto 1-1 Vitoria Setubal

Portuguese Liga
Martins Indi wants permanent Stoke move

Transfers PA Sport
Arsenal check on Porto star Silva - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Casillas has critics eating their words

FC Porto Tom Kundert
Swansea in talks over Lopez loan - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
PSG complete signing of Benfica's Guedes

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Emery confirms PSG interest in Guedes

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Hull complete deals for Evandro and Niasse

Transfers PA Sport
Ricardo Pereira in action for Porto against Academica.

Wenger denies interest in Porto's Pereira

Transfers Mattias Karen
Utd's Johnstone joins Villa on loan, Pereira returns

Transfers Arindam Rej
Lindelof can be replaced - Benfica coach

Transfers ESPN staff
Marcotti skeptical of Lindelof interest

ESPN FC TV
Third-placed Brisbane Roar target historic A-League Finals run

Brisbane scored three goals in the second half to beat the Phoenix at Suncorp Stadium.
FC's Jason Dasey and Dez Corkhill recap some of the biggest results from the current round of AFC CL matches.

Brisbane will look to use their home ground advantage to kick-start a potentially record-breaking run for the A-League title when they take on Western Sydney on Friday.

The Roar finished the regular season in third place and as such are looking to be the first team to win the A-League Grand Final from outside the top two.

Roar striker and joint Golden Boot winner Jamie Maclaren says creating history is a nice bit of motivation but Brisbane won't be distracted by it.

"The record is there to be broken," Maclaren said.

"We're at home so it will be especially important to stick to our structures, we know what we can do at home."

Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
ESPN3 9:50 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Suncorp Stadium has been an intimidating venue for opposing teams with the Roar winning 51 percent of their games at home this season, so not even the short turnaround from Sunday to Friday is bothering Maclaren.

Nor is the fact the Wanderers have had an extra day to prepare for the encounter.

"It's a short turnaround for Friday but players would much prefer to be playing rather than training," Maclaren said.

And while Maclaren is an old hand at finals football it's going to be a new experience for a man he has gelled with well this season in former Socceroos star Brett Holman.

Holman understands the need for him to stand up and be counted now more than ever.

"In the role where I am, you have to provide goals and score," Holman said.

"If you're in that attacking area you have to score goals and create them, that's my job and hopefully I can continue to do that."

