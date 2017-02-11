Roy O'Donovan wants new Central Coast Mariners contract in A-League

Roy O'Donovan has been in good form for the Central Coast Mariners this season.

In-form Central Coast Mariners striker Roy O'Donovan says the A-League club want him to extend his contract beyond this season.

O'Donovan is yet to commit to the Mariners, but he says he's enjoying playing for the club more than any other point in his time down under.

The striker is one of many finding their feet during the club's resurgence under coach Paul Okon.

The 31-year-old has netted 10 goals this campaign, sitting below only star duo Besart Berisha and Bruno Fornaroli on the scoring charts.

Those goals have helped the Gosford club win three on the spin for the first time in three years; becoming just the fourth side to do so this campaign.

It's a very welcome milestone for the Mariners, who have more recently been associated with record-breaking in the wrong way.

O'Donovan said he felt the club was "on the verge" of something special.

"This club, over the last few years, has made many mistakes on and off the field, and they can't afford to do it again," he said.

"We've got a few things [going for us] right now. We've got a few young players with experience that are kicking on -- they need to be looked after.

"We've got a good manager who [plays] a good style of football, a little bit of identity.

"It's important now that the personnel is right going forward because there's no point taking two steps forward and taking three back next season."

O'Donovan said he felt he owed the A-League minnows after his moment of madness on New Year's Eve 2015, when he headbutted then-Wellington defender Manny Muscat and wore an eight-week suspension as a result.

But he kept mum on whether that meant lengthening his spell at the club into a third year.

"The Mariners have spoken to me. I've had a brief conversation with [chief executive] Shaun [Mielekamp] and Paul and they want me to stay," he said.

"It's kind of silly season, coming to the end of my contract. I'm scoring goals so you're going to have [speculation].

"That conversation hasn't been pushed any further ... but it doesn't affect me -- I'm here to play football and do a job and that won't change whether I'm running out of contract or not."