Brisbane Roar's Daniel Bowles out for whole season with knee injury

Brisbane Roar's Daniel Bowles will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Brisbane Roar defender Daniel Bowles won't be seen in A-League action until 2018 after suffering a major knee injury.

Bowles, 25, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the dying stages of the Roar's 2-2 draw on Saturday night with Melbourne City.

He will undergo surgery and the Roar -- where Bowles has a contract until the end of the 2017-18 season -- have pledged to support him to return to action next year.