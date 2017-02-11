Brisbane Roar's Daniel Bowles out for whole season with knee injury
Brisbane Roar defender Daniel Bowles won't be seen in A-League action until 2018 after suffering a major knee injury.
Bowles, 25, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the dying stages of the Roar's 2-2 draw on Saturday night with Melbourne City.
He will undergo surgery and the Roar -- where Bowles has a contract until the end of the 2017-18 season -- have pledged to support him to return to action next year.
Comments
