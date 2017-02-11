Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
0
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Lazio
AC Milan
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Eibar
Granada
4
0
FT
Game Details
Rio Ave
Maritimo
0
0
FT
Game Details
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
Misery continues for Wanderers at Spotless

Australian A-League
Read
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
0
2
FT
Game Details
Melbourne City 2-2 Brisbane Roar

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
2
2
FT
Game Details
By AAP
Brisbane Roar's Daniel Bowles out for whole season with knee injury

Brisbane Roar's Daniel Bowles
Brisbane Roar's Daniel Bowles will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Brisbane Roar defender Daniel Bowles won't be seen in A-League action until 2018 after suffering a major knee injury.

Bowles, 25, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the dying stages of the Roar's 2-2 draw on Saturday night with Melbourne City.

He will undergo surgery and the Roar -- where Bowles has a contract until the end of the 2017-18 season -- have pledged to support him to return to action next year.

Comments

