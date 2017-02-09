Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
0
2
FT
FT
Highlights
Lazio
AC Milan
1
1
FT
FT
Highlights
Eibar
Granada
4
0
FT
FT
Rio Ave
Maritimo
0
0
FT
FT
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
FT
Steven Lowy & David Gallop

FFA puts A-League expansion in doubt

A-League AAP
Read
Kevin Muscat

Muscat: Victory shot themselves 'in the foot'

A-League AAP
Read
Matthew Jurman

Jurman: 'Tough' to leave Sydney

A-League AAP
Read
Ma Leilei

Jets dismiss CSL interest in Ma Leilei

A-League AAP
Read
Canberra's Lisa De Vanna

FFA cites De Vanna over Fishlock barge

W-League AAP
Read
Guilherme Finkler

Finkler set to miss two games

A-League AAP
Read
Stephanie Catley & Jessica Fishlock

Jess Fishlock 'nowhere near retiring'

W-League AAP
Read

Newcastle Jets 0-0 Melbourne Victory

Australian A-League
Read
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
0
0
FT
FT
Matildas coach Alen Stajcic

Matildas' Stajcic names Algarve Cup squad

W-League AAP
Read
Central Coast Mariners' Roy O'Donovan

O'Donovan hot property after 10 goals

A-League AAP
Read
Melbourne Victory coach Kevin Muscat

Muscat calls for full-time A-League refs

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney coach Tony Popovic

Popovic not thinking of Poyet's Shenhua job

Chinese Super League Michael Church
Read

Misery continues for Wanderers at Spotless

Australian A-League
Read
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
0
2
FT
FT
Melbourne City 2-2 Brisbane Roar

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
2
2
FT
FT
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Perth GloryPerth Glory
0
5
FT
FT
Adelaide United 0-5 Perth Glory

Australian A-League
Read
Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold

Arnold pleads for bigger Sydney crowd

A-League AAP
Read
By AAP
FFA cites Lisa De Vanna for Jess Fishlock clash in W-League semifinal

Matildas co-captain Lisa De Vanna has been cited nine days after charging into Melbourne City's Jess Fishlock off the ball and from behind in Canberra United's W-League semifinal loss.

De Vanna rammed into the Wales international who fell to the turf but the incident was not witnessed by the referee and she was initially expected to escape any action as the W-League does not have a match review panel.


However Football Federation Australia announced on Tuesday that De Vanna had been cited over the Feb. 5 incident and she faces a disciplinary and ethics committee hearing.

"While there is no MRP review of W-League games, under the regulations applying to the W-League, FFA may cite a player to appear at a hearing in relation to a serious incident that escaped the referee's attention," FFA said in a statement.

