FFA cites Lisa De Vanna for Jess Fishlock clash in W-League semifinal

Matildas co-captain Lisa De Vanna has been cited nine days after charging into Melbourne City's Jess Fishlock off the ball and from behind in Canberra United's W-League semifinal loss.

De Vanna rammed into the Wales international who fell to the turf but the incident was not witnessed by the referee and she was initially expected to escape any action as the W-League does not have a match review panel.

Lisa De Vanna will face a disciplinary hearing for this off-the-ball hit on Jess Fishlock in the W-League semi. https://t.co/I0L4fm3SbY pic.twitter.com/cZjJkme9Lb — Susie Rantz (@SusieRants) February 13, 2017

However Football Federation Australia announced on Tuesday that De Vanna had been cited over the Feb. 5 incident and she faces a disciplinary and ethics committee hearing.

"While there is no MRP review of W-League games, under the regulations applying to the W-League, FFA may cite a player to appear at a hearing in relation to a serious incident that escaped the referee's attention," FFA said in a statement.