Michael Valkanis unworried by Melbourne City's player shortage crisis

Michael Valkanis is not afraid to blood the youngsters at Melbourne City.

In crisis, Melbourne City coach Michael Valkanis is seeing an opportunity.

An opportunity to test his young guns, the mentality of his group and to claim back third place on the A-League ladder.

It's one that will not be easily seized on Saturday night when the Brisbane Roar head to AAMI Park.

Not only are the Roar full of confidence after their stunning success on Wednesday night to qualify for the Asian Champions League with a 2-0 win in China over mega-money Shanghai Shenhua.

Melbourne City FC Melbourne City FC Brisbane Roar Brisbane Roar ESPN3 8:50 AM UTC Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

But Valkanis will be without seven first-team players due to suspension, with Michael Jakobsen also in doubt with a calf problem.

Captain Bruno Fornaroli, Socceroo Tim Cahill, Luke Brattan, Osama Malik, Fernando Brandan, Manny Muscat and bad-boy Dean Bouzanis will all be watching from the stands.

Valkanis has just enough senior players to cover their absences, and a host of Youth League title-winners putting up their hands to replace the absent seven.

But Jakobsen's loss would be felt, with no natural first-team replacement for the Dane.

"He could possibly be starting. We'll know more [after training]," Valkanis said.

"He's been good. He really wants to play."

Valkanis joked he'd considered coming out of retirement for Saturday night's match given the unprecedented player losses.

"Has it ever happened before? I don't think it's ever happened before," he said.

"I thought about [putting the boots on] but we're good. We've got a lot of boys that will come in and do a good job.

"You can either look at it as a problem -- and it is a problem -- or you can look at it as an opportunity. It is an opportunity.

"It's a really good challenge and our club likes challenges."

Without Fornaroli, Cahill, Brattan and Brandan, Valkanis has lost the scorers of 23 of his side's 28 goals this season.

There's no obvious replacement for the number nine role, with Nicolas Colazo, Nick Fitzgerald and Braedyn Crowley contenders.

He defended the club's league-worst disciplinary record, saying the derby occasion called for full-on intensity.

"Going into the derby game with a number of players that were on the fringes of getting a card ... no player wants to miss a derby game," he said.

"When you play a derby, you play a derby. The boys went in and gave everything."

Bouzanis' five-game suspension for a code of conduct breach means benched veteran Thomas Sorensen will be given an extended run in the side.

"He's never once wavered from training 100 per cent and giving everything," Valkanis said.

"You can see in his eyes how he's looking forward to this game. It's like his first game."