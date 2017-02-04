Veteran Broich ready to step in for Brisbane Roar after Petratos exit

Brisbane Roar will need Thomas Broich to step up after the departure of Dimitri Petratos.

The departure of Dimitri Petratos could have a silver lining for Brisbane Roar -- more time in midfield for evergreen veteran Thomas Broich.

Petratos' move to South Korean side Ulsan Hyundai means the German is set for more stints in Brisbane's midfield, starting with Wednesday night's AFC Champions League qualifier against a Carlos Tevez-led Shanghai Shenhua.

Millions will be tuned into the match at the 33,000-seat Hongkou Stadium as Tevez makes his competitive debut for the Chinese Super League powerhouse following his big-money signing from Boca Juniors.

But Roar coach John Aloisi is backing his own highly-decorated star, dual Johnny Warren medallist Broich, to make the difference and book them a spot in Group E.

Broich turned 36 last month but remains one of the A-League's most electrifying players on his day, and will shift into the No. 10 role vacated by Petratos, whose transfer to Korea was made official on Tuesday, against Shenhua.

"We are really happy with his form. Thomas has looked after himself his whole career, that's why he's able to do what he's doing," Aloisi told AAP.

"He's hard to control. We still have to be careful, he's one of the older players, we can't play him every game.

"He knows that and understands and when he's out there he makes a big difference for us.

"He's smart enough to find the space and cause issues and Tommy Oar, now, is really finding his feet playing on that left side. I think he can cause their full-back a lot of issues."

Aloisi opted to leave his other attacking midfield option, former Socceroo Brett Holman at home to save him for Saturday's A-League clash away to Melbourne City -- a decision he insists he doesn't regret after Petratos' sudden move.

"He's just come back from injury. I think it would have been too much for him to come here," he said.

Shenhua are coached by former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet and also boast two other top-class imports in Nigerian attacker Obafemi Martins and captain Giovanni Moreno.

With such undoubted quality in the final third, Aloisi knows the key to victory lies in cutting off supply lines to Tevez and Martinez and dominating possession.

"The tempo [in the CSL] is not quick, it's quite slow," Aloisi said.

"If we can play at a high tempo and keep the ball like we know how and shift them, we can open them up."