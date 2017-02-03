Previous
Granada
Las Palmas
1
0
FT
Braga
Estoril
1
1
FT
VfB Stuttgart
Fortuna Düsseldorf
2
0
FT
Sydney FC's Michael Zullo

Zullo talks up Sydney's unbeaten plan

A-League AAP
Melbourne City midfielder Tim Cahill

Tim Cahill sorry for derby referee abuse

A-League AAP
Melbourne City's Dean Bouzanis

Bouzanis to face panel over racial slur

A-League AAP
Gianni Infantino

FIFA are happy with us, claim FFA

A-League AAP
The Sweeper: Gisele, Pele at Super Bowl LI

International
Dimitri Petratos

Petratos set to join Ulsan Hyundai

Transfers AAP
Perth Glory's Diego Castro

Lowe urges refs to protect Diego Castro

A-League AAP
Canberra's Lisa De Vanna

De Vanna let off for W-League elbow

W-League AAP
Adelaide goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic

Galekovic injury compounds Reds woes

A-League AAP
Melbourne Victory's Jean-Paul de Marigny

Victory refuse to give up Sydney chase

A-League AAP
Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Adelaide United

Australian A-League
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
2
1
FT
Perth Glory 3-2 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Perth GloryPerth Glory
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
3
2
FT
Melbourne Victory 2-1 Melbourne City

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
1
3
FT
Brisbane Roar striker Henrique

Thai move for A-League veteran Henrique

Transfers Paul Murphy
Brisbane Roar 0-0 Sydney FC

Australian A-League
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Sydney FCSydney FC
0
0
FT
By AAP
Football Federation Australia claim FIFA happy with reform plans

Gianni Infantino
A visit to meet FIFA president Gianni Infantino still did not help FFA's cause of trying to push back reform plans.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) says FIFA showed "complete satisfaction" with their attempts to change their voting structure in a meeting with officials in Zurich last week.

The claim is in stark contrast to reports that FFA chief executive David Gallop and chairman Steven Lowy took the trip in an effort to persuade FIFA to delay or kill off reforms the world governing body has long pushed for.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson said Gallop and Lowy met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and other senior figures to "confirm" their intention to expand FFA's congress, the body that determines who sits on FFA's board.

"FIFA expressed complete satisfaction with all aspects of the status of the process and FFA's intention to have membership changes implemented through an extraordinary general meeting at the end of March," the FFA spokesperson said.

"An EGM is necessary so that the existing members -- the nine [state] federations and one representative of the [A-League] clubs -- can consider a special resolution to amend the constitution of FFA based on the outcome of the stakeholders consultation process."

FFA will begin meeting with key stakeholders next week, including the state federations on Monday, A-League club chairman on Tuesday and the Professional Footballers Australia union at a time to be determined, to discuss "broader representation" in the sport's governance.

It's understood all 10 A-League clubs will present a united front as they seek a bigger slice of the competition's new broadcast deal, and for FFA to provide a clear plan for the future.

A new voting structure would give sections of the game such as players, referees, women's football and futsal a greater say in how the sport is run.

Currently, there are only 10 votes in the FFA congress -- one for each of the nine state federations, plus one covering all A-League clubs.

