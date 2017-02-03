Football Federation Australia claim FIFA happy with reform plans

A visit to meet FIFA president Gianni Infantino still did not help FFA's cause of trying to push back reform plans.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) says FIFA showed "complete satisfaction" with their attempts to change their voting structure in a meeting with officials in Zurich last week.

The claim is in stark contrast to reports that FFA chief executive David Gallop and chairman Steven Lowy took the trip in an effort to persuade FIFA to delay or kill off reforms the world governing body has long pushed for.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson said Gallop and Lowy met with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and other senior figures to "confirm" their intention to expand FFA's congress, the body that determines who sits on FFA's board.

"FIFA expressed complete satisfaction with all aspects of the status of the process and FFA's intention to have membership changes implemented through an extraordinary general meeting at the end of March," the FFA spokesperson said.

"An EGM is necessary so that the existing members -- the nine [state] federations and one representative of the [A-League] clubs -- can consider a special resolution to amend the constitution of FFA based on the outcome of the stakeholders consultation process."

FFA will begin meeting with key stakeholders next week, including the state federations on Monday, A-League club chairman on Tuesday and the Professional Footballers Australia union at a time to be determined, to discuss "broader representation" in the sport's governance.

It's understood all 10 A-League clubs will present a united front as they seek a bigger slice of the competition's new broadcast deal, and for FFA to provide a clear plan for the future.

A new voting structure would give sections of the game such as players, referees, women's football and futsal a greater say in how the sport is run.

Currently, there are only 10 votes in the FFA congress -- one for each of the nine state federations, plus one covering all A-League clubs.