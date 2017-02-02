Previous
Manchester City
Swansea City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Leicester City
Manchester United
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
AC Milan
Sampdoria
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Villarreal
0
0
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Internazionale
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Egypt
Cameroon
1
2
FT
Game Details
Next
Perth Glory's Diego Castro

Lowe urges refs to protect Diego Castro

A-League AAP
Canberra's Lisa De Vanna

De Vanna let off for W-League elbow

W-League AAP
Adelaide goalkeeper Eugene Galekovic

Galekovic injury compounds Reds woes

A-League AAP
Melbourne Victory's Jean-Paul de Marigny

Victory refuse to give up Sydney chase

A-League AAP
Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Adelaide United

Australian A-League
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
2
1
FT
Game Details
Perth Glory 3-2 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Perth GloryPerth Glory
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
3
2
FT
Game Details
Melbourne Victory 2-1 Melbourne City

Australian A-League
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
1
3
FT
Game Details
Brisbane Roar striker Henrique

Thai move for A-League veteran Henrique

Transfers Paul Murphy
Brisbane Roar 0-0 Sydney FC

Australian A-League
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Sydney FCSydney FC
0
0
FT
Game Details
Melbourne City in W-League

FFA reschedule W-League semifinal timing

W-League AAP
Wellington Phoenix captain Andrew Durante

Phoenix depth the key to goals - Durante

A-League AAP
Melbourne Victory's James Troisi

Socceroos duo up for A-League derby win

A-League AAP
Melbourne City coach Michael Valkanis

Valkanis ponders A-League derby XI

A-League AAP
Gianni Infantino

FIFA reject FFA's bid to put off reforms

A-League AAP
Melbourne Victory won't stop Sydney FC chase - De Marigny

Melbourne Victory's Jean-Paul de Marigny
Jean-Paul De Marigny has confidence in his Melbourne Victory players.

Melbourne Victory have pledged to continue their pursuit of A-League leaders Sydney FC and press for an unlikely Premiers' Plate.

Victory have cut the gap between themselves and the top from 11 points to nine, courtesy of Saturday's dramatic drought-breaking Melbourne derby win.

Kevin Muscat's side are comfortably second and seven points ahead of third-placed Brisbane Roar, who could not snap Sydney's now 18-game undefeated run but held the title favourites to a stalemate.

With nine rounds remaining and 27 points still up for grabs, the heat is on Victory to make their move now.

Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Three consecutive losses prior to Saturday have rendered a first-place finish improbable.

But while it remains a mathematical possibility, maximum points from the next trio of games will be vital in the lead-up to a final Big Blue stand-off with the Sky Blues.

Victory next play three of the bottom-four teams in Newcastle Jets (away), Central Coast Mariners (away) and Adelaide United (home).

On paper at least, Sydney have it somewhat tougher with Wellington Phoenix (home), Western Sydney Wanderers (away) and Melbourne City (away).

Regardless, Victory assistant coach Jean-Paul De Marigny refused to give up on the chase.

"We'll go right to the end," De Marigny said.

"As we've all experienced tonight, the game can change very quickly.

"So we'll continue, and we'll believe in what we're doing ... as we've been for the last 18 weeks."

