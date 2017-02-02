Melbourne Victory won't stop Sydney FC chase - De Marigny

Jean-Paul De Marigny has confidence in his Melbourne Victory players.

Melbourne Victory have pledged to continue their pursuit of A-League leaders Sydney FC and press for an unlikely Premiers' Plate.

Victory have cut the gap between themselves and the top from 11 points to nine, courtesy of Saturday's dramatic drought-breaking Melbourne derby win.

Kevin Muscat's side are comfortably second and seven points ahead of third-placed Brisbane Roar, who could not snap Sydney's now 18-game undefeated run but held the title favourites to a stalemate.

With nine rounds remaining and 27 points still up for grabs, the heat is on Victory to make their move now.

Three consecutive losses prior to Saturday have rendered a first-place finish improbable.

But while it remains a mathematical possibility, maximum points from the next trio of games will be vital in the lead-up to a final Big Blue stand-off with the Sky Blues.

Victory next play three of the bottom-four teams in Newcastle Jets (away), Central Coast Mariners (away) and Adelaide United (home).

On paper at least, Sydney have it somewhat tougher with Wellington Phoenix (home), Western Sydney Wanderers (away) and Melbourne City (away).

Regardless, Victory assistant coach Jean-Paul De Marigny refused to give up on the chase.

"We'll go right to the end," De Marigny said.

"As we've all experienced tonight, the game can change very quickly.

"So we'll continue, and we'll believe in what we're doing ... as we've been for the last 18 weeks."