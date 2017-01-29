Michael Valkanis pondering Melbourne City XI against derby rivals

With week 18 upon us in the Australian A-League, take an in-depth look at the most enticing fixtures.

Melbourne City coach Michael Valkanis is toying with deploying an ultra-attacking XI to unsettle Melbourne Victory in Saturday's A-League derby.

The Etihad Stadium match takes City back to the scene of their extraordinary 4-1 triumph back in October, when Tim Cahill announced his A-League arrival with a 40-metre goal to set the contest alight.

City used their early-season momentum to claim the FFA Cup but have endured slim pickings since then, with just two wins in nine matches.

It's why a return to the 3-4-3 formation that bore fruit at the start of the campaign is in consideration for Saturday night's blockbuster.

And with it, could come the return of Fernando Brandan.

The cult City hero and Victory pantomime villain has been out of the City starting side since the most recent derby, on Dec. 17.

But Valkanis knows his qualities and is pondering whether a line-up that includes the diminutive Argentinian - as well as countryman Nicolas Colazo, Tim Cahill, Bruce Kamau and Bruno Fornaroli -- will do the business.

"Brandan I know he is a crowd favourite and he's a favourite of ours. We love him to death with the way he works," he said on Friday.

"There's a way back in for everyone.

"There's a process he has to go through to get back in and who's to say he's not back in?"

It's a quirk of City's playing style that they've achieved their best performances against the league's best teams.

Michael Valkanis is toying with the idea of an ultra-attacking formation for Melbourne City this weekend.

On top of the round two result and the FFA Cup final, City were unlucky not to win in two 1-1 draws with pacesetters Sydney FC and third-placed Brisbane Roar.

But those results have been offset by losses against the Newcastle Jets last week, Adelaide United a fortnight prior and two sketchy draws with Perth Glory and Central Coast Mariners during the Christmas period.

Valkanis suggested a mind-trick might be necessary to buck that trend.

"We have to see [our opponents] as the best team in the A-League," he said.

"Every game we're playing is our Barcelona, our Bayern Munich.

"[We have to] use the last 10 games as preparation finals so we're ready to rock and roll in finals and play really good football.

"The good thing is we know what we have to fix.

"We're clear. We're working on it. I'm 100 percent sure we will fix it, we will continue playing our style and we will win games."

Valkanis, who has shed the caretaker coach tag and owns the senior position until the end of the season, said he would draw on his experiences as a player in NSL derbies with South Melbourne.

"They were huge ... having to mark people like Mark Viduka and even Francis Awaritefe, they were big challenges and big games."