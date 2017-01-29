Melbourne City fuming at W-League semifinal timing against Canberra

Melbourne City's W-League semifinal clash against Canberra United will be played in sweltering heat.

Melbourne City say they've been told there's no prospect of delaying or rescheduling their W-League semifinal with Canberra United despite a 37-degree forecast for the capital on Sunday.

The showpiece match between this year's premiers and last year's champions looks set to be tarnished by sweltering weather.

The semifinal is scheduled for a 2pm (AEDT) kick-off at GIO Stadium as part of a double-header with an A-League match.

It's understood the 5pm kickoff between men's sides Central Coast Mariners and Adelaide United, and a broadcast agreement for the women's match, make a switch impossible.

Interim City coach and midfielder Jess Fishlock said she understood why the game wouldn't be rescheduled.

"Nobody wants to play in 39 degrees," she said.

"That's set in stone, that two o'clock and that's that.

"We've just got to make sure we prepare for it and deal with it the best way we possibly can."

Last weekend, A-League players from Adelaide United's match against Wellington Phoenix suffered heatstroke after playing in similar conditions.

A-League chiefs dismissed the suggestion it didn't take player welfare seriously, implementing drinks breaks despite not reaching a temperature threshold to do so.

It's likely drinks breaks will be utilised for the W-League final on Sunday, though Fishlock said the league should "look at how hot it's going to be and when you're going to play" for future seasons.

"But that's not what's going to happen on Sunday," she said.

"Heat is hard to play in, especially right in the middle of the day when the sun's at its highest and it's really beaming down on you.

"We played Brisbane a few weeks ago and it was so hot I felt sick afterwards.

"The heat is going to impact the game but it's just whoever deals with the heat the best way they can and be smart about it."