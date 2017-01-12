Striker Ben Litfin quits Wellington Phoenix to return to Australia

Ben Litfin will return to Australia in search of more game time.

Former Gold Coast City striker Ben Litfin is leaving the Wellington Phoenix three months after he arrived and will look for a regular football gig in Australia.

The diminutive 21-year-old was signed by Ernie Merrick last October but Merrick has since left the A-League club.

Litfin has terminated his contract by mutual consent and has returned to Australia in a bid to find regular football, Phoenix said on Sunday.

"I enjoyed my time at the Phoenix but when I realised how hard it would be to force a way into the first team I approached the club for a release," Litfin said.

"I just wanted to play and the only way to do that was to go back home."

Phoenix coach Des Buckingham said it was always disappointing to see a player leave but he understood why Litfin made the request.