Perth Glory captain Rostyn Griffiths facing lengthy ban for referee abuse

Rostyn Griffiths will face a longer ban after abusing the referee in Newcastle.

Perth Glory captain Rostyn Griffiths faces several weeks on the A-League sidelines for his second-half brain snap in Newcastle.

Griffiths was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Devante Clut late in Sunday's absorbing 2-2 draw with the Jets at McDonald Jones Stadium.

But referee Stephen Lucas was quick to issue a straight red after copping a retaliatory earful from the angry midfielder.

It means Griffiths will almost certainly miss Saturday's vital home clash with Melbourne Victory and could be looking at a longer suspension for abusing the referee.

Newcastle Jets Newcastle Jets Perth Glory Perth Glory 2 2 FT Game Details GameCast

Lineups and Stats

Glory coach Kenny Lowe felt the second yellow wasn't warranted.

"The second yellow he got wasn't malicious," Lowe said.

"He's ran into him, they both fell over and he's given him a yellow.

"And then because it's a second yellow and a red he's frustrated."

It was one of two contentious decisions to irritate Lowe, who also lamented that Jets attacker Morten Nordstrand "went down like Greg Louganis" to milk a questionable first-half penalty.

As the incidents played out, Lowe ranted and raved on the sidelines, mostly to fourth official Kris Griffiths-Jones.

"I spoke more to him than me missus this week," he said.

"He's better looking than me missus."

The draw leaves the Glory in fifth, just three points behind Brisbane and a top-four place.

"We're in a good spot," Lowe said.

"We're dangerous, we score goals.

"If we can eradicate the stupid errors we'll be flying.

"It's not all doom and gloom at our place."

There's concern over Alex Grant after the defender limped off with an achilles injury following a clash with Jets goalkeeper Jack Duncan, while Lowe said Chris Harold popped his shoulder.