Mark Jones rallies Newcastle Jets troops after draw with Perth Glory

Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Fiorentina
Juventus
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Marseille
AS Monaco
1
4
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Tunisia
Senegal
0
2
FT
Game Details
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
0
0
FT
Game Details
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
Aston VillaAston Villa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Struggling Forest sack manager Montanier

Nottingham Forest PA Sport
Read
FulhamFulham
BarnsleyBarnsley
2
0
FT
Game Details
BrentfordBrentford
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
1
2
FT
Game Details
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
2
0
FT
Game Details
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
3
2
FT
Game Details
Preston North EndPreston North End
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
2
0
FT
Game Details
Rotherham UnitedRotherham United
Norwich CityNorwich City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
0
2
FT
Game Details
Daryl Murphy

Championship: Newcastle return to top

English League Championship PA Sport
Read
Bristol CityBristol City
Cardiff CityCardiff City
2
3
FT
Game Details
Fawaz Al-Hasawi

Nottingham Forest takeover bid falls through

Nottingham Forest PA Sport
Read
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
Derby CountyDerby County
1
0
FT
Game Details
Bruce: Villa devastated by Taylor's passing

English League Championship
Read
Basem Morsy in action for Zamalek against Mamelodi Sundowns in a CAF2016 Champions League game.

Stoke, WBA, Villa keen on Morsy - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Minute's applause to be held for Taylor

Graham Taylor PA Sport
Read
ReadingReading
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
0
1
FT
Game Details
Brentford bring in Garrincha's grandson

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Rochdale to get cut of West Ham Hogan fee

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
By AAP
Mark Jones rallies Newcastle Jets troops after draw with Perth Glory

Newcastle Jets coach Mark Jones
Mark Jones wants his side to build on the 2-2 draw against the Perth Glory.

More unnecessary goals were leaked, but Newcastle Jets coach Mark Jones will take the point against the Perth Glory if it hauls his A-League side closer to finals football.

Sunday's 2-2 draw did no huge favours for either the fifth-placed Glory and sixth-placed Jets, but it at least firmed up their positions to stay in striking distance of fourth-placed Brisbane.

For the Jets, who sit two points ahead of chasing Wellington Phoenix, the end-to-end affair was another mixture of promising attack and at-times sloppy defence.

By half-time at McDonald Jones Stadium the hosts had already come back from a goal down to lead 2-1, but allowed Perth to equalise after the break and were somewhat fortunate not to concede a late winner.

Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Perth GloryPerth Glory
2
2
FT
Game Details
Much like the Glory, Newcastle's penchant for scoring goals this campaign has been outweighed by their capacity to let them in.

Jones said the issue needed to be addressed, but on the balance of play was content with the outcome, as he steers his finals-starved outfit towards the Holy Grail of playing past round 27.

"It shows we can compete with anyone," Jones said.

"Perth were touted as top four with potential to win the league.

"We more than competed, and it wasn't our greatest game," Jones said.

"If we get things right we can beat anyone on our day, we've just got to consistently do that.

"But to get a point out of that drags us a point closer to fourth, so we're happy with that."

Eight yellow cards were shown -- four to each side -- with Jet Andrew Hoole collecting his fifth of the season, sidelining him for Sunday's meeting with Western Sydney Wanderers.

Yet they got off more lightly than Perth, who conceded a questionable first-half penalty before captain Rostyn Griffiths was issued with a straight red for abusing referee Stephen Lucas.

English midfielder Wayne Brown was omitted with a hip-flexor issue during the warm-up and was replaced in the starting line-up by Chinese import Ma Leilei.

