Manchester United
Liverpool
1
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Everton
Manchester City
4
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Sevilla FC
Real Madrid
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Fiorentina
Juventus
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Marseille
AS Monaco
1
4
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Zimbabwe
2
2
FT
Game Details
Tunisia
Senegal
0
2
FT
Game Details
Royston Griffiths leaves the field after being sent off.

Glory's Griffiths facing lengthy ban

A-League AAP
Read
Newcastle Jets coach Mark Jones

Jets can match anyone in A-League - Jones

A-League AAP
Read

Fans unhurt in stadium fence collapse

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers coach Tony Popovic

Popovic angered again by match officials

A-League AAP
Read

Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Perth GloryPerth Glory
2
2
FT
Game Details
WSW keeping Janjetovic away from the media

A-League AAP
Read
Besart Berisha

Match review panel rescinds Berisha's red card

A-League AAP
Read
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
1
0
FT
Game Details
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
3
2
FT
Game Details
Canberra United striker Michelle Heyman

Heymar out for Canberra in W-League

W-League ESPN staff
Read

Amor confirms Holland A-League exit

A-League AAP
Read
Melbourne Victory's Carl Valeri

Valeri wants laser-sharp Victory focus

A-League AAP
Read
Jordy Buijs of Roda JC

Sydney FC add Dutch defender Jordy Buijs

A-League AAP
Read

Adelaide United 2-1 Melbourne City

Australian A-League
Read
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
Adelaide boss Guillermo Amor is feeling the heat with his club languishing in last place.

Amor denies Melbourne City link

A-League AAP
Read
By AAP
Newcastle Jets supporters unhurt in stadium fence collapse

Newcastle Jets fans escaped unhurt after a fence collapsed at the McDonald Jones Stadium.

Newcastle Jets fans have escaped serious injury after being crushed on top of each other when a McDonald Jones Stadium fence broke during an A-League goal celebration.

The concerning incident occurred right on halftime in Sunday's 2-2 draw with the Perth Glory, when Jets winger Andrew Nabbout scored to take a 2-1 lead and raced over to celebrate with active supporter base The Squadron.

Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
Perth GloryPerth Glory
2
2
FT
Game Details
But the separating fence collapsed under the weight of enthusiastic fans, with some worryingly trapped underneath other bodies.

One crowd member was in visible distress as he tried and failed to get up off the ground while security and Jets defender Jason Hoffman approached to assist.

No one suffered serious injury during the incident, which is not the first time a fence at the venue has failed to stand strong.

Another section collapsed early in the 2013-14 season when players ran to celebrate with fans.

Comments

