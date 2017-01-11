Newcastle Jets supporters unhurt in stadium fence collapse

Newcastle Jets fans escaped unhurt after a fence collapsed at the McDonald Jones Stadium.

Newcastle Jets fans have escaped serious injury after being crushed on top of each other when a McDonald Jones Stadium fence broke during an A-League goal celebration.

The concerning incident occurred right on halftime in Sunday's 2-2 draw with the Perth Glory, when Jets winger Andrew Nabbout scored to take a 2-1 lead and raced over to celebrate with active supporter base The Squadron.

But the separating fence collapsed under the weight of enthusiastic fans, with some worryingly trapped underneath other bodies.

One crowd member was in visible distress as he tried and failed to get up off the ground while security and Jets defender Jason Hoffman approached to assist.

No one suffered serious injury during the incident, which is not the first time a fence at the venue has failed to stand strong.

Another section collapsed early in the 2013-14 season when players ran to celebrate with fans.