WSW keep Janjetovic away from media despite Sydney derby heroics

Previous
Tottenham Hotspur
West Bromwich Albion
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Swansea City
Arsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Leicester City
Chelsea
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Las Palmas
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atletico Madrid
Real Betis
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Internazionale
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Stade Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Gabon
Guinea-Bissau
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Birmingham CityBirmingham City
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton Wanderers
Aston VillaAston Villa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Struggling Forest sack manager Montanier

Nottingham Forest PA Sport
Read
FulhamFulham
BarnsleyBarnsley
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
BrentfordBrentford
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sheffield WednesdaySheffield Wednesday
Huddersfield TownHuddersfield Town
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ipswich TownIpswich Town
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North EndPreston North End
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Rotherham UnitedRotherham United
Norwich CityNorwich City
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Daryl Murphy

Championship: Newcastle return to top

English League Championship PA Sport
Read
Bristol CityBristol City
Cardiff CityCardiff City
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Fawaz Al-Hasawi

Nottingham Forest takeover bid falls through

Nottingham Forest PA Sport
Read
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
Derby CountyDerby County
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Bruce: Villa devastated by Taylor's passing

English League Championship
Read
Basem Morsy in action for Zamalek against Mamelodi Sundowns in a CAF2016 Champions League game.

Stoke, WBA, Villa keen on Morsy - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Minute's applause to be held for Taylor

Graham Taylor PA Sport
Read
ReadingReading
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Brentford bring in Garrincha's grandson

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Rochdale to get cut of West Ham Hogan fee

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

WSW keep Janjetovic away from media despite Sydney derby heroics

Former Sky Blues keeper Vedran Janjetovic was met with a volley of plastic snakes from the Sydney FC fans.

He stood tall in the face of brutal Sydney derby vitriol, but Vedran Janjetovic wasn't allowed to talk about it.

The Western Sydney goalkeeper was under strict instruction from his new club to avoid media on Saturday night's first return to Allianz Stadium, the venue at which he played five A-League seasons for Sydney FC before last month's an acrimonious exit.

As the first player to cross the divide since the Wanderers' inception, Janjetovic would have expected an icy reception.

He certainly got it, as Sky Blues fans relentlessly taunted their former custodian and launched a wave of rubber snakes into his net.

Sydney FCSydney FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

During the warm-up he took it in his stride, beating his chest and smiling as a chorus of boos erupted around a packed-out Allianz Stadium.

The 29-year-old's mental fortitude continued throughout the stalemate, making several saves, including one acrobatic leap to deny an Alex Wilkinson header.

He refused to speak to media post match, which a Wanderers representative confirmed was in line with a club-inflicted media ban.

Janjetovic hasn't had the chance to speak publicly since signing an 18-month deal with the Wanderers nearly a month ago.

Though he did unleash a scathing, since-deleted Instagram attack on Sky Blues officials after coach Graham Arnold said the gloveman had forced the club's hand in granting him a release.

After a friendly chat with a former Sydney teammate in the tunnel, Janjetovic saw waiting journalists and put on his headphones before rushing past.

Wanderers coach Tony Popovic praised Janjetovic's performance and said he hadn't felt the need to tell his recruit to keep his swagger in check.

"He was very assured in goal, very calm," Popovic said.

"You can see he's a very good keeper."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.