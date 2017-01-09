Guillermo Amor confirms James Holland exit from Adelaide United

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts preview Week 15 in the A-League as the Sydney derby takes centre stage.

Adelaide United coach Guillermo Amor confirmed midfielder James Holland will be leaving the A-League club after playing his last match in the 2-1 win over Melbourne City on Thursday night.

Following the Reds' victory Amor said Holland, who joined United for the current campaign, would be on his way to China as soon as the weekend.

The Socceroo had been the subject of much transfer speculation ahead of the market opening in January, with a potential move to Chinese Super League club Liaoning Whowin rumoured.

"Yes, he goes tomorrow or after tomorrow," Amor said.

"The market is open now and this possibility is open and he goes to China.

"I don't know if he signed or not signed in this moment, but I know that he goes."

Amor also confirmed the club is looking at a number of players to replace Holland and bolster the Reds squad, but didn't name specific targets.

There has also been speculation surrounding former Reds attacker Dario Vidosic, who is currently at Liaoning Whowin, returning to Adelaide.

"We are working on this [transfers] and we are speaking with the club," Amor said.

"If it's not clear or not true, it's better [we] don't speak about this [naming players]."

Regarding the win, Amor said it was a performance that proved his side doesn't deserve to be at the bottom end of the table.

He was also pleased they were able to score a dramatic late winner after copping three injury time losses this season.

"I think that now we are not the best in the world, nor before we were the worst team in the A-League," he said.

"In the last action we scored; normally this situation is all different and we receive [concede] the goal and today we scored the goal."

Interim City coach Michael Valkanis returned to Adelaide for the first time since winning the double as a Reds assistant and was disappointed to walk away empty handed.

Valkanis said for all of City's dominance and attacking threat, the visitors should have collected maximum points.

They looked to have made the perfect start when Bruno Fornaroli opened the scoring on four minutes, but Dylan McGowan equalised soon after before substitute Mark Ochieng nailed the winner in the 87th minute.

"We were always going to come here and try and dominate the game; that's our style," Valkanis said.

"It's one counter attack at the end and it's cost us the game."