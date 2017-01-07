Adelaide's Guillermo Amor denies Melbourne City coaching link

ESPN FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts preview Week 15 in the A-League as the Sydney derby takes centre stage.

Adelaide United coach Guillermo Amor has denied meeting with Melbourne City or interest in the vacant A-League coaching role.

Amor has been linked to replace John Van 't Schip at City -- Adelaide's opponents on Thursday night -- but he dismissed the prospect on Wednesday.

"I don't speak with anyone [at City]," he said.

"I am coach here and I am with Adelaide in this moment with a fantastic group."

After claiming the premiership-championship double in 2016, Amor's side are bottom of the A-League after a miserable start to the Reds' title defence.

The club has lost nine of their opening 14 matches, with a sole win coming against the Wellington Phoenix in December.

Amor said his focus was on returning pride to the Reds.

"We've suffered a lot in every game we don't win," he said.

"For me it's a challenge for me and the players to win tomorrow and to try and win more games."

Struggling Adelaide United have re-signed influential Spanish midfielder Isaias for the next three A-League seasons.

The new deal will keep Isaias, 29, at the club until the end of the 2019-20 campaign and comes amid reported interest from Melbourne City.

Since joining Adelaide four years ago, Isaias has scored five goals in 104 appearances and was instrumental as the team captured the premiership-championship A-League double last season.

"This is a fantastic feeling because it is a long-term contract and it will be very good for my family as well," he said.

"Obviously I'm staying here because I enjoy my life here in Adelaide, but I'm also staying here because I want to get more success and win more titles.

"And this is one of the reasons why I'm staying, because I believe and I trust this club and this team and the style we play and I'm sure of more success in the future."

United coach Guillermo Amor -- who is out of contract at the end of the season and has also been linked to a possible move to City -- said he was delighted Isaias has chosen to stay.

"I think this is a good signing for the club and hopefully this continues," he said.

"Isaias is a very good player and he's the best in his position in the league, he's happy here in Adelaide."

The Reds have won just one game so far this season and sit rock bottom of the A-League ladder after 14 rounds, three points behind their nearest rivals Central Coast Mariners.

Adelaide play host to Melbourne City on Friday night at Coopers Stadium.