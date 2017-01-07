Newcastle Jets sign youngster Lachlan Jackson to two-year deal

Newcastle Jets have secured Lachlan Jackson's services for another two seasons.

Newcastle Jets defender Lachlan Jackson has re-signed with the A-League club for another two seasons.

The 21-year-old has played four games for the Jets during an injury-interrupted 2016-17 campaign.

He made his first appearance since being sidelined with an ankle problem in October when Newcastle scored a 3-2 away win over the Brisbane Roar on Saturday.

"He has enormous potential and you saw on the weekend what he can do," Jets coach Mark Jones said.

"I thought he was the best player on the field."