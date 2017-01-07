Previous
Manchester United
Hull City
2
0
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Atletico Madrid
Las Palmas
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Napoli
Spezia
3
1
FT
Game Details
Nantes
AS Nancy Lorraine
0
2
FT
Game Details
Sochaux
AS Monaco
(3) 1
(4) 1
FT-Pens
Game Details
China
Iceland
0
2
FT
Game Details
Saudi Arabia
Slovenia
0
0
FT
Game Details
Algeria
Mauritania
6
0
FT
Game Details
Cameroon
Zimbabwe
1
1
FT
Game Details
By AAP
Newcastle Jets sign youngster Lachlan Jackson to two-year deal

Newcastle Jets defender Lachlan Jackson
Newcastle Jets have secured Lachlan Jackson's services for another two seasons.

Newcastle Jets defender Lachlan Jackson has re-signed with the A-League club for another two seasons.

The 21-year-old has played four games for the Jets during an injury-interrupted 2016-17 campaign.

He made his first appearance since being sidelined with an ankle problem in October when Newcastle scored a 3-2 away win over the Brisbane Roar on Saturday.

"He has enormous potential and you saw on the weekend what he can do," Jets coach Mark Jones said.

"I thought he was the best player on the field."

Comments

