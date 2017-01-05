Okon refuses to look back despite Central Coast Mariners' poor record

Previous
Osasuna
Valencia
3
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Cambridge United
Leeds United
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Morocco
Finland
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Moreirense
Belenenses
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Panathinaikos
Kerkyra
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Shane Smeltz

Smeltz eyes off warm return to Wellington

A-League AAP
Read
Central Coast Mariners coach Paul Okon

A-League's Mariners have belief: Okon

A-League AAP
Read
Marco Rojas of the Victory celebrates a goal.

Marco Rojas rules out January move

Melbourne Victory AAP
Read
Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold

Carney backs Arnold in the transfer market

Sydney FC AAP
Read

Central Coast Mariners 2-3 Sydney FC

Australian A-League
Read

Central Coast Mariners 2-3 Sydney FC

Australian A-League
Read
Jessica Fishlock & Elizabeth Ralston

City holds Sydney FC to a draw

W-League AAP
Read
James Troisi

Muscat hails Troisi after stunning strike

A-League AAP
Read

Five wishes for Australian football

Australia Rob Brooks
Read

Adelaide United 0-2 Melbourne Victory

Australian A-League
Read

Brisbane Roar 2-3 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Read
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Adelaide United 0-2 Melbourne Victory

Australian A-League
Read
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Brisbane Roar 2-3 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Melbourne City 1-0 Western Sydney

Australian A-League
Read
Alanna Kennedy of Australia

Melbourne City face tough Sydney FC clash

W-League ESPN staff
Read

Muscat sad to see Van't Schip leave

Australian A-League
Read

Muscat: I don't believe in luck

Australian A-League
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Okon refuses to look back despite Central Coast Mariners' poor record

Sydney FC extended their lead at the top of the Australian A-League after winning 3-2 at Central Coast Mariners on Sunday.
Sydney FC survived a fightback from the Mariners with a controversial David Carney goal handing the Sky Blues a 3-2 win.

The emotion in his voice shows the passion and frustration Paul Okon is feeling, as the near misses accumulate in his first season as the Central Coast Mariners coach.

For the second A-League home game in just over a week against one of the big boys, the Mariners scored twice, but couldn't get a win.

Against unbeaten league leader Sydney FC on Sunday, they came from 2-0 down to 2-2, only to concede a minute after equalising.

Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
Sydney FCSydney FC
2
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

To make things worse for Okon, there was a significant offside doubt over Sydney's winning goal from David Carney.

On New Year's Eve they conceded a late penalty as Melbourne City escaped Gosford with a 2-2 draw.

Defensive lapses continue to prove costly for Central Coast, whose tally of 31 goals against is the most conceded by any of the ten teams.

They haven't won in six games and only hapless defending champions Adelaide United are keeping them off the bottom.

Central Coast Mariners coach Paul Okon
Central Coast Mariners coach Paul Okon remains optimistic despite his side's poor record this season.

"It's two games games now where we're really disappointed with the result and we've played two of the powerhouses of the competition, the belief is there," Okon said.

"We just have got to keep working, there is no secret formula to getting results.

"It's at the key moments of games where we have to be better, otherwise we'll just not win football games.

"We will work hard and create opportunities and have people that can score goals and we have threats going forward.

"If we're going to give away cheap goals against any opposition then you're not going to win games and be in front and try and control the game.

"Chasing it, we're capable of doing it, but I'd rather be sitting there watching the opposition chasing for once."

Sydney and former Mariners coach Graham Arnold seemed relieved to be leaving his his old stomping ground with three points and paid tribute to Okon's side.

"You've got to give the Mariners full credit for the way they played," Arnold said.

"I think Paul, [Okon] would hope they play like that every week."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.