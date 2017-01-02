Melbourne Victory winger Marco Rojas up for A-League award

FC's Jason Dasey and PJ Roberts preview Week 14, as Sydney FC look to stay hot and Shane Smeltz eyes his A-League return.

Marco Rojas could win a second-straight A-League player of the month award after winning a nomination for the player-voted gong for December 2016.

The spring-heeled Melbourne Victory winger, who claimed the prize in November, is one of seven nominees for the Professional Footballers' Australia award.

Four Sydney FC players -- captain Alex Brosque, gloveman Danny Vukovic, import Milos Ninkovic and defender Alex Wilkinson -- have been put forward.

Brisbane Roar defender Luke DeVere is also a candidate, along with breakout Newcastle Jets winger Andrew Nabbout.

Rojas scored three goals and assisted twice in three matches through December, while Brosque tallied four goals as Sydney lengthened their unbeaten run.

Nabbout also scored twice during an eye-catching spell on the flank for the Jets.

Perth Glory's Matildas striker Sam Kerr will be hard-pressed not to win the W-League award.

Kerr has been nominated alongside fellow Matilda Katrina Gorry (Brisbane), Jen Hoy (Newcastle) and last month's winner Natasha Dowie (Victory) for the same W-League prize.