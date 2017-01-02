Newcastle Jets free up midfield spot after release of Mitch Cooper
Newcastle Jets have freed up a second spot on their A-League roster after agreeing to a mutual contract termination with midfielder Mitch Cooper.
The 22-year-old, who made 33 league appearances in four years, follows young attacker Radovan Pavicevic out the door just in time for the opening of the January transfer window.
Coach Mark Jones has made no secret he hoped to let go of two players so he could dip into the market for new blood, having already lost out on Shane Smeltz and likely Mark Bridge.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.