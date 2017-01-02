Oliver Bozanic lauds Melbourne Victory's squad depth in A-League

Oliver Bozanic reckons Melbourne Victory's squad depth is the reason for their good form.

The players outside of Melbourne Victory's high-flying A-League side deserve as much credit as the ones in it, according to midfielder Oliver Bozanic.

In a consistent streak almost unheard of during Kevin Muscat's time as coach, Victory have named the same XI three matches in a row.

The result has been wins over Melbourne City, Central Coast Mariners and Newcastle Jets, the latest successes in a seven-match unbeaten streak that has Victory in second place.

"It's been an unchanged side but everyone is pushing really hard," Bozanic said on Wednesday.

"It's very intense. Everyone's working very hard to be in the starting 11 and it's really showing in our games."

The key selection questions for Muscat lie in central defence and wide attack.

Down back, James Donachie has seized his chance after Nick Ansell's minor knee injury ruled him out for a week.

On the flanks, Marco Rojas is untouchable but Fahid Ben Khalfallah has edged out Jai Ingham for a role out wide in Mitch Austin's injury-enforced layoff.

The formula has worked for Victory in recent weeks but it could be about to change.

Muscat's biggest complaint, understandably, from their 4-2 defeat of Newcastle on Monday night was yielding dominance to their opponents and an inability to keep a clean sheet.

That could open up a possibility for Ansell to return to the side, or give Daniel Georgievski the chance to start in the place of Leigh Broxham at left-back.

Then there's the fixture congestion awaiting Victory.

After their trip to Adelaide on Saturday night, Victory play three games in nine days with a marathon travel component to Wellington and then Perth.

Bozanic said Victory's players would try to keep things simple.

"I know it is a cliche but we're taking it one game at a time," he said.

"We're working really hard this week for a good performance against Adelaide.

"We've got a very busy schedule over the next three to four weeks.

"There could be changes. I'm sure that everyone will be used in some form."