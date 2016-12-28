Guillermo Amor happy with Adelaide's defence while attack flounders

Guillermo Amor is still trying to find the right balance at Adelaide United this season.

With just one win from 13 A-League matches, Adelaide United coach Guillermo Amor seizes the positives wherever he can find them.

Sunday's 0-0 draw away to the Wellington Phoenix had precious few.

Blustery northerly winds and persistent rain swirled around Westpac Stadium's new turf, and Wellington's first game for eight weeks at the venue was at best a dour affair.

Nine yellow cards were dished out by referee Matthew Conger, the Reds couldn't manage a shot on target for the entire match, and both teams struggled for a fluent passing game.

But Amor, who last season guided the Reds to the A-League double after opening the year with an eight-match winless streak, was nonetheless upbeat.

The two goalkeepers proved to be the standout performers as Wellington Phoenix and Adelaide United finished level.

He was pleased with the way Adelaide's defence worked hard to keep a clean sheet for only the second time this season, bouncing back after falling 4-0 to Sydney FC six days ago.

Amor made special mention of Taylor Regan's contribution at the back, where he partnered Dylan McGowan in his first run-on start of the season.

"I think the centre-backs played very today -- for Taylor, it was the first game that he played 90 minutes," he said.

"The full-backs, their job was very difficult with Barbarouses and Krishna, and in the middle I think Sergio Cirio and James Holland played fantastic against Bonevacia, Lia and Finkler."

Reds skipper Eugene Galekovic was outstanding in goal, particularly deep into stoppage time when he made two first-class saves from back-to-back Gui Finkler free kicks

At the other end of the pitch, Adelaide's scoring woes continued, leaving them with just 10 goals from 13 matches.

They were hit by the loss of Sergio Guardiola, who was forced from the pitch with a knee injury late in the first half and is in doubt for Saturday's home clash against second-placed Melbourne Victory.

While happier with Adelaide's defensive efforts, Amor says they need to start converting draws into wins, and he's looking for more resolve from his players over the second half of the season.

"We start again -- it's the new year, we're always positive."