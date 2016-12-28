Guillermo Amor happy with Adelaide's defence while attack flounders

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next

Buffon not decided on retirement date - agent

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read

Witsel to reject Juventus for China move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

What to expect in the transfer window

ESPN FC TV
Read

Gab Marcotti's 2016 World XI

ESPN FC TV
Read
AC Milan celebrate their Supercup victory over Juventus.

Takeover among AC Milan's 2017 wishes

AC Milan Sumeet Paul
Read
Sunday's loss to Lazio was a day to forget for Inter's Felipe Melo.

Palmeiras waiting to do Melo deal - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Shanghai SIPG join Witsel race - report

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Roma hope to begin new stadium in 2017

AS Roma Ben Gladwell
Read

Marseille join race for striker Defrel - agent

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Winners and losers across Europe so far

European Football ESPN staff
Read

Banega has 'offers' from China - agent

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Can Evra still cut it at the top?

Italian Serie A
Read
West Ham's Simone Zaza

Valencia in talks with Juve over Zaza - agent

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Read

Pavoletti closes in on transfer to Napoli

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Gabigol: Inter move was a highlight of 2016

Internazionale Ben Gladwell
Read
Tomas Rincon Genoa

Rincon undergoing medical at Juventus

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Juve's Evra wants more playing time - agent

Juventus Ben Gladwell
Read
Franck Kessie Atalanta

Chelsea's €25m Kessie bid rejected - agent

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Milan keen on selling Adriano to Spartak

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Serie A attendances continue to fall

Serie A Ben Gladwell
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Guillermo Amor happy with Adelaide's defence while attack flounders

Adelaide boss Guillermo Amor is feeling the heat with his club languishing in last place.
Guillermo Amor is still trying to find the right balance at Adelaide United this season.

With just one win from 13 A-League matches, Adelaide United coach Guillermo Amor seizes the positives wherever he can find them.

Sunday's 0-0 draw away to the Wellington Phoenix had precious few.

Blustery northerly winds and persistent rain swirled around Westpac Stadium's new turf, and Wellington's first game for eight weeks at the venue was at best a dour affair.

Nine yellow cards were dished out by referee Matthew Conger, the Reds couldn't manage a shot on target for the entire match, and both teams struggled for a fluent passing game.

But Amor, who last season guided the Reds to the A-League double after opening the year with an eight-match winless streak, was nonetheless upbeat.

The two goalkeepers proved to be the standout performers as Wellington Phoenix and Adelaide United finished level.

He was pleased with the way Adelaide's defence worked hard to keep a clean sheet for only the second time this season, bouncing back after falling 4-0 to Sydney FC six days ago.

Amor made special mention of Taylor Regan's contribution at the back, where he partnered Dylan McGowan in his first run-on start of the season.

"I think the centre-backs played very today -- for Taylor, it was the first game that he played 90 minutes," he said.

"The full-backs, their job was very difficult with Barbarouses and Krishna, and in the middle I think Sergio Cirio and James Holland played fantastic against Bonevacia, Lia and Finkler."

Reds skipper Eugene Galekovic was outstanding in goal, particularly deep into stoppage time when he made two first-class saves from back-to-back Gui Finkler free kicks

At the other end of the pitch, Adelaide's scoring woes continued, leaving them with just 10 goals from 13 matches.

They were hit by the loss of Sergio Guardiola, who was forced from the pitch with a knee injury late in the first half and is in doubt for Saturday's home clash against second-placed Melbourne Victory.

While happier with Adelaide's defensive efforts, Amor says they need to start converting draws into wins, and he's looking for more resolve from his players over the second half of the season.

"We start again -- it's the new year, we're always positive."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.