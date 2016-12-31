Mark Jones and Newcastle Jets still have A-League finals ambition

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester United
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Sunderland
Liverpool
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester City
Burnley
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Everton
Southampton
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
West Bromwich Albion
Hull City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Middlesbrough
Leicester City
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Western Sydney Wanderers celebrate their victory over Central Coast.

Babalj to trial with Western Sydney

A-League AAP
Read

Phoenix reject Bosnich A-League claims

A-League AAP
Read
Adelaide boss Guillermo Amor is feeling the heat with his club languishing in last place.

Amor happier with Adelaide defence

A-League AAP
Read
Perth Glory coach Kenny Lowe

Perth hope road trip A-League springboard

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers coach Tony Popovic

Popovic insists Perth goal was 'offside'

A-League AAP
Read
Newcastle Jets coach Mark Jones

Jets still eyeing A-League finals - Jones

A-League AAP
Read

JVS exits Melb City for family reasons

A-League AAP
Read

Melbourne Victory 4-2 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Read

Melbourne Victory 4-2 Newcastle Jets

Australian A-League
Read
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Newcastle JetsNewcastle Jets
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Kearyn Baccus

Baccus working hard stay in WSW's XI

A-League AAP
Read
Lisa De Vanna

De Vanna set for Canberra United debut

W-League AAP
Read
Lisa De Vanna

Sydney, Canberra set for titanic clash

W-League ESPN staff
Read
Des Buckingham & Chris Greenacre

Buckingham, Greenacre to stay at Phoenix helm

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne

Andrew Redmayne joins Sydney FC

A-League AAP
Read

Western Sydney 1-1 Perth Glory

Australian A-League
Read

Wellington Phoenix 0-0 Adelaide United

Australian A-League
Read
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Perth GloryPerth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Jacques Faty

Faty succumbs to hamstring injury

A-League AAP
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Mark Jones and Newcastle Jets still have A-League finals ambition

Newcastle Jets coach Mark Jones
Newcastle Jets coach Mark Jones is ready to bring in some new players to help his cause.

Newcastle Jets are planning to trade their way into the A-League finals, with coach Mark Jones confirming the club will be active participants in the transfer window.

But there could be player losses to come during January's open market, as rival clubs eye the Jets' top talent.

Monday night's 4-2 loss to the Melbourne Victory showcased both the potential and the shortcomings of the Jets.

Up front, they continued to find the back of the net, scoring twice and coming close to adding to that tally.

Down back, it was a different story.

The Jets failed to deal with Victory's attacking movement, with Jones lashing their second-half defending.

The first-year coach said the club would be "100 percent" involved in player movement.

"There are probably a couple of positions we can strengthen and I'd like to strengthen not only the attack but the defence," he said.

"We've got room for at least two. We've cleared the way for at least two and maybe more."

Melbourne Victory claimed their fourth successive win with a 4-2 victory over Newcastle Jets in the Australian A-League.
Melbourne Victory claimed their fourth successive win with a 4-2 victory over Newcastle Jets in the Australian A-League.

Without mentioning names, Jones also confirmed players could be leaving the Hunter.

"There's obviously interest from overseas and other clubs in some of our players," he said.

"We'd be prepared to maybe let somebody else go if we can find the right replacement."

In Geelong, the Jets weren't helped by a series of 50-50 calls from referee Chris Beath that didn't go their way.

A first-half penalty for handball was awarded to Melbourne Victory after Fahid Ben Khalfallah's cross struck John Koutroumbis's shoulder.

In the second half, a dinked ball from short-range clearly struck Carl Valeri's outstretched hand but Victory didn't pay a similar price.

Jones said it was a game-changer.

"Referees are going to make mistakes and unfortunately it has completely affected a game. It's not debatable. One was a penalty and one wasn't," he said.

Despite the loss, Jones said he would continue to direct his sides to take on rivals and is remaining upbeat.

"You saw tonight we can play football that's worthy of us being the top six," he said.

"We'll score goals and we'll score goals against the best sides in the league. We just need to defensively tighten things up."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.