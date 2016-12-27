Andrew Redmayne set for Sydney FC after Wanderers cancel contract

The Wanderers recovered from a goal down against Perth Glory to secure their 8th draw in 11 A-League matches.

Western Sydney have released Andrew Redmayne from his contract immediately, freeing up the goalkeeper to sign with A-league rivals Sydney FC.

Redmayne has been expected to make the switch as part of a trade deal between the clubs, with wantaway Sky Blues gloveman Vedran Janjetovic controversially heading in the opposition direction.

The 27-year-old, who lost his No. 1 spot at the Wanderers after coming under fire for early-season errors, is set to become Danny Vukovic's back-up under his first goalkeeping coach John Crawley.

It's understood the Sky Blues are delighted with their yet-to-be-confirmed acquisition.

Wanderers chief executive John Tsatsimas thanked Redmayne for his service.

"He always conducted himself in the most professional manner and he is of the game's real gentlemen," Tsatsimas said.

"We wish him the very best in the next stage of his career."