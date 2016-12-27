Andrew Redmayne set for Sydney FC after Wanderers cancel contract

Previous
Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 7/1  Away: 20/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 19/4  Away: 1/3 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 3/1  Away: 13/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Des Buckingham & Chris Greenacre

Buckingham, Greenacre to stay at Phoenix helm

A-League AAP
Read
Western Sydney Wanderers goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne

Andrew Redmayne set for Sydney FC

A-League AAP
Read

Western Sydney 1-1 Perth Glory

Australian A-League
Read

Wellington Phoenix 0-0 Adelaide United

Australian A-League
Read
Western Sydney WanderersWestern Sydney Wanderers
Perth GloryPerth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FCWellington Phoenix FC
Adelaide UnitedAdelaide United
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Jacques Faty

Faty succumbs to hamstring injury

A-League AAP
Read
Melbourne City coach John van 't Schip

JVS frustrated as City's winless run continues

A-League AAP
Read

Central Coast 2-2 Melbourne City

Australian A-League
Read
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
Melbourne City FCMelbourne City FC
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Crown Prince Of Johor

TMJ deserves praise - JDT's Aussie import

Malaysia Jason Dasey
Read

Sydney FC 2-0 Brisbane Roar

Australian A-League
Read
Sydney FC's Teresa Polias

Sydney FC go into derby without Polias

W-League ESPN staff
Read
Sydney FC's Milos Dimitrijevic

Sydney FC aim to keep winning streak

A-League AAP
Read
Sydney FC midfielder Alex Brosque

Sydney's Alex Brosque ready for Brisbane

A-League AAP
Read
Perth Glory's Dino Djulbic

Djulbic, Brandan cop A-League bans

A-League AAP
Read

Melbourne Victory 4-1 Central Coast Mariners

Australian A-League
Read
Sydney FCSydney FC
Brisbane RoarBrisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Melbourne VictoryMelbourne Victory
Central Coast MarinersCentral Coast Mariners
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Perth Glory's Rhys Wiliams

Williams on Sydney's radar if Jurman leaves

Sydney FC AAP
Read
By AAP
Share
Tweet
   

Andrew Redmayne set for Sydney FC after Wanderers cancel contract

The Wanderers recovered from a goal down against Perth Glory to secure their 8th draw in 11 A-League matches.

Western Sydney have released Andrew Redmayne from his contract immediately, freeing up the goalkeeper to sign with A-league rivals Sydney FC.

Redmayne has been expected to make the switch as part of a trade deal between the clubs, with wantaway Sky Blues gloveman Vedran Janjetovic controversially heading in the opposition direction.

The 27-year-old, who lost his No. 1 spot at the Wanderers after coming under fire for early-season errors, is set to become Danny Vukovic's back-up under his first goalkeeping coach John Crawley.

It's understood the Sky Blues are delighted with their yet-to-be-confirmed acquisition.

Wanderers chief executive John Tsatsimas thanked Redmayne for his service.

"He always conducted himself in the most professional manner and he is of the game's real gentlemen," Tsatsimas said.

"We wish him the very best in the next stage of his career."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.