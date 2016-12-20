Previous
Watford
Tottenham Hotspur
1
4
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Arsenal
Crystal Palace
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Game Details
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

By AAP
Andrew Redmayne joins Sydney FC after Wanderers cancel contract

The Wanderers recovered from a goal down against Perth Glory to secure their 8th draw in 11 A-League matches.

Released Western Sydney goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne has officially swapped the red and black for sky blue, signing an 18-month contract with A-League rivals Sydney FC.

Redmayne had been expected to make the switch as part of a trade deal between the clubs, with wantaway Sky Blues gloveman Vedran Janjetovic controversially heading in the opposition direction.

The deal was completed on Monday when the Wanderers released the 27-year-old with immediate effect.

It means Redmayne, who lost his No. 1 spot under Tony Popovic after coming under fire for early-season errors, will become backup to former Central Coast teammate Danny Vukovic.

He'll also be reunited with his first goalkeeping coach John Crawley and will come straight into the squad to face the Mariners in Gosford on Sunday and will available for this month's spicy Sydney derby against his old club.

"Crawley is a fantastic coach ... his successful track record of developing and maximising goalkeepers' potential is second to none and I'm looking forward to working under him once again to help elevate my game," Redmayne said.

"It will be fantastic to again play alongside Danny, who is having a great season. He and I will bring the best out of each other in competition for the No. 1 spot."

Wanderers chief executive John Tsatsimas thanked Redmayne for his service, describing him as a professional and "one of the game's real gentlemen."

